F-Prime Capital Launches State Of Robotics Report

The report finds $90B have been invested in robotics startups over the last five years

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F-Prime Capital, today announced the release of its State of Robotics report. The report provides comprehensive insight into investment trends and exits. Over the last 5 years, 1,250 robotics companies have generated $20B+ of M&A, $15B of market cap across public companies, and $100B+ of unrealized value from private unicorns alone. 2022 saw a significant pull back in valuations for robotics companies as investors focused on higher revenue predictability and increased capital efficiency, though many companies were able to retain premium valuation multiples.

F-Prime Capital (PRNewsfoto/F-Prime Capital) (PRNewswire)

The report analyzes which companies should be classified as "robotics" and what use case they are pursuing.

"We've seen an incredible evolution of business models and investment dynamics in robotics, which has been difficult to define within traditional VC deal databases. The emergence of autonomous vehicles has been the catalyst for a new generation of engineers and entrepreneurs who are building the next generation of robotics companies, which are solving real-world problems," said Sanjay Aggarwal, Venture Partner at F-Prime Capital. "The growing number of opportunities, quality of entrepreneurs and market leaders in the industry are making robotics an attractive sector for VC investment. We're excited to present our first State of Robotics report, providing valuable insight into investment trends and exits, and a glimpse into the future of the robotics industry."

According to the report, the last five years saw $90B invested in startups across the global robotics industry, representing roughly 10% of overall VC investments in technology. Western markets, including the US, Europe, and Israel represent 70% of overall investment.

The report identifies three primary categories of robotics investments:

Vertical Robotics ( use-case specific, industrial-focused ): One of the more exciting trends in the industry has been the growth of Vertical Robotics, with the sector defying the overall VC market by growing again in 2022. Vertical Robotics focuses on very specific use cases across a range of industries, including logistics, medicine, defense, and manufacturing.

Autonomous Vehicles ( public roads only ): The major driver of investment has been for AV companies, with more than 50% of investments flowing to AV in most years. However, with the sharp pullback of investments in 2022, AV was particularly impacted as investors began to question the path to commercialization for many of these companies.

Enabling Systems (hardware and software components for developing complete solutions): Rapid evolution of the building blocks for robotics enables start-ups to leverage off-the-shelf hardware, while innovating with modern advances in computer vision and machine learning. Rapid prototyping enabled by 3D printing also helps accelerate product development cycles.

The report also highlights Asia as an end-user market and an early adopter of robotics. For example, many companies focused on logistics robotics have found success selling in Japan. Meanwhile, several Chinese automotive OEMs are already rolling out LiDAR on production vehicles.

The State of Robotics Report can be accessed here.

About F-Prime Capital

F-Prime Capital is a global venture capital firm investing in technology and healthcare. For over 50 years, we have had the privilege of partnering with great entrepreneurs building groundbreaking companies. In technology, we focus on enterprise software, fintech and frontier tech. While we are early-stage investors by choice, we back exceptional teams at any stage.

F-Prime Capital has over $4.5 billion under management and a global portfolio of more than 290 companies including Alibaba, AppsFlyer, Benchling, BenchSci, Flywire, FutureAdvisor, Kensho, Neo4j, OTA Insight, PingIdentity, Quovo, Recurly, RiskRecon, Snapdocs, Toast, Vendr and Xoom.

F-Prime has offices in Cambridge, MA, San Francisco, CA, and London, UK.

For more information, please visit fprimecapital.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Liang Zhao

lz@vansary.com

505-720-6933

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE F-Prime Capital