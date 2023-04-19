ULTIMATE COMMERCIAL LEADER, BRET PETKUS, JOINS CORNERSTONE TO STRENGTHEN AND GROW IMPACT IN NEW INDUSTRIES

"Ultimate team player" committed to building on company's sterling reputation

TOLEDO, Ohio, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When a company with a diverse portfolio of offerings seeks an Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations, they require a dynamic leader who can quickly and confidently drive growth across all key capabilities. Cornerstone, a leader in both Operations Consulting and Staffing, found just the talent they needed when cofounder and president, Bill Currence, reconnected with a college football teammate, Texas-based Bret Petkus. With more than 25 years of commercial experience in the medical field, the former offensive lineman and Army veteran is uniquely positioned to accentuate the impact of his new employer.

Brett Petkus will work on opening pathways to industries around the world who can benefit from CCO's diverse portfolio

"You learn a lot about somebody when they're tested and there aren't many experiences tougher than Division I college football. In our countless practices and games together, I saw Bret display a commitment to excellence and team play that's still part of his makeup today," said Currence, also a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. "His combination of smarts and a never-say-die attitude is a perfect fit for our culture and our clients. On top of that, Bret's experience growing healthcare and life science companies into market leaders uniquely positions him to help us grow in those and other industries. We are excited to have him join our team."

In his new role, Petkus will work on opening pathways to industries around the world who can benefit from CCO's uniquely diverse portfolio of offerings.

"Not many companies help clients improve their operational processes and provide the subject matter experts necessary to implement their vision," said Petkus, a Chicago, Illinois, native who now resides in Southlake, Texas, with his wife and four children. "This company's expertise in people, process and profitability has been injecting new life into clients around the world, and I can't wait to share our solutions and help more clients win in the marketplace."

As the world emerges from the pandemic's shadow and face-to-face interactions regain importance, the strategic location of Petkus just minutes away from Dallas-Fort Worth Airport will allow him to effortlessly connect with clients across various domestic and international destinations. Additionally, as the on-shoring trend in manufacturing continues, Texas is likely to receive more than its share of new manufacturing operations.

"I'm excited to join Cornerstone and help bring their solutions to companies and their leaders around the world. At Cornerstone, we turn traditional consulting on its head. Rather than show up, pour out ideas and disappear with a check, we stay in the game with our clients, guiding implementation, solving emergent problems, and fine-tuning solutions until the problems are solved," concluded Petkus. "Back at West Point, Bill and I were taught to "Find a Way to Win", and that's what we do for our clients at Cornerstone every day. There's no better way."

Learn more about the Cornerstone Consulting Organization at www.ccoconsulting.com.

