Capri Communities & Smarter Team Up to Enhance Resident Tech Skills at Village Pointe Commons

WAUKESHA, Wis., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capri Communities, a Wisconsin-based senior living provider, has teamed up with Smarter, a personalized tech advisory service for older adults, to improve technology skills and confidence among residents and staff. The program will launch at Village Pointe Commons, Grafton, WI, on May 1, with Advisors from Smarter providing on-site technology training classes, on-demand tech support, and various experiential events designed to increase community engagement. Virtual support will also be available to the community.

Older adults can live happier, healthier, and safer lives with the help of technology - but many face challenges using it effectively. Smarter is committed to helping older adults overcome these hurdles by providing personalized guidance to demystify technology and maximize its potential. Capri Communities recognizes this need and has partnered with Smarter to extend this support to its residents and staff. The collaboration aims to equip older adults with the tools they need to thrive.

"At Smarter, we believe that technology should serve, not frustrate. Our personalized tech services are designed to meet the unique needs of older adults, providing on-demand support that's patient and kind, helping our members navigate technology with ease," said Vida Roozen, COO of Smarter. "Our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults through technology, and we are thrilled to partner with a forward-thinking community like Capri, with an impressive track record of being at the forefront of innovation, consistently exploring new ideas for the benefit of their residents and staff. We are proud to work with a company that shares our vision."

Training sessions will be customized based on the needs of the community, ranging from general device troubleshooting to help with passwords, health monitoring devices, QR codes, digital payments, and more.

Capri's partnership with Smarter is yet another step forward in its pursuit to provide the community with the resources it needs to succeed. "Our residents and staff rely on technology more than ever before, and we're committed to providing them with the best possible resources. Smarter will bridge the learning gap and empower our residents to use their technology to its fullest," said Cindy Robinson, VP of Sales from Capri.

With older adults owning on average six tech devices (AARP Tech Trends Report 2023), senior living providers are realizing the need for dedicated resources to help support technology use. Not only do tech concierge services make these communities more attractive to existing and prospective residents and their families, but it also relieves an already overworked and understaffed caregiver workforce from the added burden of performing tech support duties.

The personalized tech program will be the first of its kind for Capri. Crystal Fiano, Executive Director of Village Pointe Commons remarked, "Technology is an essential amenity that we need to continue to provide and support its use. We are looking forward to the results of this partnership."

Smarter is a membership service specializing in providing personalized tech assistance to older adults and their families. Members receive on-demand support from Smarter Advisors who assist with everyday tech issues and develop customized plans for getting the most out of technology. Smarter Enterprise Solutions cater to retirement living communities, providing tailored services to assist residents and staff with their unique technology needs. With Smarter, older adults, families, caregivers, and retirement communities can navigate a rapidly evolving technological landscape with ease. Smarter's mission is to help its members gain confidence, independence, and improve their quality of life with technology. To learn more visit www.TheSmarterService.com or contact Vida Roozen at Vida@TheSmarterService.com

The mission of Capri Senior Communities is to enrich the lives of residents through service and commitment to family and community. Founded in 1992, Capri operates more than 18 campuses in southern Wisconsin and serves over 2,200 residents daily. Each one of our independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities are designed to provide for the unique needs and desires of today's seniors. In June 2022, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel announced that Capri was the winner of the BEST Senior Living Company and BEST Assisted Living Company in Southeastern Wisconsin.

