Enel X Way Announces New Additions to Executive Leadership Team

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel X Way, a global leader in smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced it has expanded its executive leadership team with the addition of Alan Dowdell, Head of Sales and Marketing and Jen Miller, Corporate Counsel. Together, these new additions will accelerate revenue growth, lower costs, provide legal oversight, and offer leadership in business operations as part of the company's mission to enable the renewable energy transition within the world of e-mobility.

Enel launches new global e-mobility business Enel X Way (PRNewswire)

"Alan and Jen join Enel X Way at a pivotal time when electric vehicles are hitting a tipping point for mass adoption," says Chris Baker, Head of Enel X Way North America. "Their extensive, collective experience makes them a perfect match for helping expand our business to meet the growing demand for innovative technologies that help people, businesses, and cities around the world become part of the clean electrification movement."

With more than 25 years' experience, Dowdell will oversee both the sales and marketing departments, focusing on maximizing revenue and lowering costs. He joins Enel X Way from Wrightspeed Powertrains, where he served as the CEO and led commercial operations, business development and strategic partnerships. Previously, he led 19Y Advisors' energy and transportation practice, served as the VP of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at ChargePoint, and held leadership roles at Thermo Fisher and Corning Inc.

"As an international business leader specializing in the electrification of transportation, I was drawn to Enel X Way because it is one of the most convenient and flexible EV charging infrastructure providers in the market," says Alan Dowdell, Head of Sales and Marketing for Enel X Way North America. "I look forward to working across the company and with our partners to offer comprehensive, cost-effective charging solutions that meet the growing needs of today's EV drivers and provide vital infrastructure needed to advance ambitious sustainability goals."

Miller will advise the company on a wide range of legal and business issues as it increases its partnerships across the home, commercial, and public charging segments. Prior to joining Enel X Way, she worked as Senior Regulatory and Product Counsel for Instacart for three years after nearly a decade in big law private practice, where she represented clients in a wide variety of bet-the-company litigation.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Enel X Way at this pivotal time in its growth alongside a team of unmatched professionals dedicated to electric mobility for all," says Jen Miller, Corporate Counsel for Enel X Way North America. "Providing oversight to ensure the best legal advice and course of action is critical to scaling the company to new heights successfully and responsibly."

ABOUT ENEL X WAY

Enel X Way is a subsidiary company of Fortune 200 renewable energy leader, the Enel Group, and is dedicated to electric mobility. Enel X Way operates in 16 countries and manages over 500,000 public and private charging ports worldwide and over 170,000 in North America, both directly and through roaming agreements and joint ventures. As a global platform for e-Mobility, the company is focused on developing flexible charging technologies and solutions to improve the customer experience and enable the electrification of transport for consumers, businesses, cities and public administrations. Enel X Way's flagship home charging station, the JuiceBox, has been named the "best EV charger overall" by CNET, Car and Driver, Popular Mechanics, and Road & Track. For more information, visit our website and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

