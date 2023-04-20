Eventide Announces Promotion of Chris Grogan, CFA, to Portfolio Manager

BOSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Asset Management ("Eventide"), is pleased to announce the promotion of Chris Grogan, CFA, Director of Investment Consulting, into a portfolio management position within the firm. Effective April 1, 2023, Mr. Grogan replaced Dolores Bamford as a Portfolio Manager of the Eventide Limited-Term Bond Fund and the Eventide Core Bond Fund (collectively, the "Funds"). In this role, Mr. Grogan provides oversight for the positioning and implementation of the Funds.

"Communicating our approach to values-based investing requires someone with a deep grasp of Eventide's philosophy and purpose as well as the research and processes that help drive our mission to fruition," Ms. Bamford said of Mr. Grogan's promotion. "Chris has established himself as an excellent leader in managing Eventide's investment consulting efforts. His insights into portfolio construction and positioning, plus his oversight of the Funds, will be of tremendous value both to our investment teams and to our clients."

Eventide CEO Robin John commented, "A central tenet of Eventide's long-term strategy is to hire and mentor highly talented individuals, then empower them with leadership roles that align with their gifts and demonstrated potential. Chris exemplifies our core values of excellence and integrity, and I am delighted to welcome him as an Eventide portfolio manager."

Eventide's relationship with fixed income sub-adviser Boyd Watterson Asset Management, LLC, and Portfolio Manager David Dirk, CFA, is unchanged.

In addition to his new responsibilities, Mr. Grogan will continue as Director of the firm's Investment Consulting Group (ICG). Eventide's ICG helps advisors design portfolio illustrations around values-based criteria and relevant risk and return objectives. In this dual role, Mr. Grogan will collaborate with portfolio management and the sales and distribution teams to develop and promote a high level of understanding about Eventide's investment strategies, both internally and externally.

Prior to joining Eventide in 2019, Mr. Grogan spent five years with Boston Advisors, LLC, most recently as an Associate Portfolio Manager. Before that, he worked as a Financial Planning Analyst with Raymond James.

Mr. Grogan earned a dual BA in Economics and Finance from Gordon College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society Boston and CFA Institute.

Eventide Asset Management, LLC is a Boston-based investment adviser practicing "Investing that makes the world rejoice®." Founded In 2008, Eventide's vision is to serve individuals, financial advisors, and institutions by providing high-performance investments that create compelling value for the global common good.

