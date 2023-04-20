Homecare Hub Appoints Renowned Hospital Executive Dr. Michael Apkon to Board of Directors to Help Solve Society's Post-Acute Care Crisis

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Homecare Hub, a company creating innovative home care and housing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of one of the world's top health systems leaders, Dr. Michael Apkon, MD, MBA, PhD to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Apkon is a physician executive and physician scientist who most recently served as the CEO at Tufts Medical Center in Boston and prior to that was the President and CEO at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto, recently ranked the world's top children's hospital.

Since 2021, Dr. Apkon has served as an advisor to Homecare Hub and he has become well acquainted with the team, the vision, and services offered. "I'm excited to continue working with the Homecare Hub Team as a member of the Board" said Dr. Apkon. "With an aging population, there is a pressing and growing need for safe, high quality, and affordable approaches to care that keep people in their community as their needs for services rise. Homecare Hub has a unique solution that addresses the challenges that so many people face during difficult parts of life".

Prior to his CEO roles at Tufts and SickKids, he held senior executive and academic roles at top academic health science centers including Chief Medical Officer at the renowned Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) as well as several senior leadership roles at the Yale University School of Medicine and Yale-New Haven Health System. He has held faculty positions at the University of Toronto, the University of Pennsylvania, and Yale University's Schools of Management and Medicine. He also has extensive corporate governance and government relations experience, and worked with organizations and governments in the UK, Europe, China, Africa, and the Middle East.

In addition to his health system and academic leadership roles, Dr. Apkon is an innovator who has also worked with several healthcare companies from early stage through exit to the public markets and acquisition including 7D Surgical and MindBeacon.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Apkon join our Board of Directors. His reputation is second to none and is he one of the few healthcare leaders to have led major institutions in both the United States and Canada" said Dr. Vipan Nikore, CEO of Homecare Hub "As a world leading expert in health systems, quality, and innovation he understands the problems facing our health systems better than anyone. He truly is the complete package. We believe that Dr. Apkon will continue to shape the future of healthcare in his role at Homecare Hub, as we aim to solve our looming post-acute care and aging crisis through our innovative solutions."

Dr. Apkon has a BSc Biomedical Engineering from Northwestern University, MD and PhD degrees from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and an MBA from the Yale School of Management.

About Homecare Hub:

Homecare Hub is revolutionizing post-acute care by creating high quality, small 2-12 person co-living care homes on-demand for individuals with caregiving needs. They create homes in rapid fashion, at a significantly lower cost than traditional nursing home options through a turnkey, scalable, tech-enabled platform.

Their national network of post-acute care homes allows older adults and others with caregiving needs to receive safe, personalized, affordable, care in a shared living environment in their own neighborhood. Homecare Hub also offers a caregiving platform that helps individuals find home care services in their own home from vetted care providers. Their system not only helps those with care and housing needs, but also helps hospitals expedite discharges and health systems save costs.

