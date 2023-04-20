Levy Konigsberg Files 20 Albion Correctional Facility Sexual Abuse Lawsuits

Levy Konigsberg Attorney-Partner Anna Kull and the firm's sexual abuse litigation team have filed 20 sexual abuse lawsuits for former female inmates of Albion Correctional Facility.

NEW YORK , April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levy Konigsberg Attorney-Partner Anna Kull and the firm's sexual abuse litigation team have filed 20 sexual abuse lawsuits on behalf of former female inmates of Albion Correctional Facility (Albion) in upstate New York. The firm is encouraging anyone who was sexually abused at Albion to reach out and see if they can file a claim too, before the lookback window created by the New York Adult Survivors Act (ASA) expires on November 24, 2023.

The 20 Albion sexual abuse lawsuits filed by Levy Konigsberg name the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision as the primary defendant. According to the complaints, NYS DOCCS failed to detect, investigate, prevent, and correct acts of sexual abuse carried out by Albion correctional officers and staff members.

In 2015, legal action was pursued against NYS DOCCS for sexual abuse at Albion Correctional Facility. A former female inmate was awarded $605,750 in damages for sexual attacks that occurred in 2007. In the years that followed, multiple officers at Albion either pled guilty to or were found guilty of sex crimes against inmates. In some cases, it was argued that the State knew or reasonably should have known about the sexual abuse being carried out by Albion staff yet did next-to-nothing to correct the situation and protect inmates from future abuse.

The 20 lawsuits argue that NYS DOCCS should be liable for its egregious failure of oversight that led to countless sexually abusive acts being inflicted on Albion inmates for years. The New York Adult Survivors Act has been used to file the first 20 lawsuits, which allows anyone who was sexually abused as an adult to seek justice and compensation through the civil justice system, no matter when the sexual abuse occurred.

"The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) has repeatedly allowed the rights of female inmates to be violated by cultivating a culture in which sexual abuse by prison guards and staff persisted for decades. The rising number of rapes and sexual assaults implicating correctional officers from Albion Correctional Facility is staggering. Victims of prison sex abuse are often intimidated into silence because policies to investigate and discipline wrongdoers are not enforced. It's time for this culture of secrecy and silence to end, allowing justice for those who have suffered immeasurable harm by this broken system which has for far too long protected abusers more than the abused." – Attorney, Anna Kull

Levy Konigsberg Attorney Anna Kull is a leader in sexual abuse litigation and lawsuits, including those filed against powerful defendants like correctional facilities, government entities, religious groups, medical institutions, etc. The New York Daily News recently published a cover story about Attorney Kull and her representation of sexually abused inmates at the now-closed Bayview Correctional Facility. Last month, Brut Media published a short film documentary about survivors of prison sex abuse who are taking legal action against the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Services and how Attorney Kull is trailblazing these proceedings for them. More information about the article and the documentary can be found at https://www.levylaw.com/documents/NYDailyNews.com.pdf and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvtPDvvCu6g, respectively.

Anyone interested in Levy Konigsberg's handling of Albion Correctional Facility sexual abuse lawsuits should visit www.levylaw.com. Any member of the media that wants to know more about these lawsuits or any correctional facility sexual abuse lawsuits managed by Levy Konigsberg should ask for Attorney Anna Kull, the firm's primary media contact.

