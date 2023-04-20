TRUMP HOTELS OFFERS EXCLUSIVE "NEVER SETTLE SUMMER" GETAWAYS TO NINE LUXURY PROPERTIES ACROSS THE GLOBE

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trump Hotels – the five star luxury hotel brand that never settles – today launches "Never Settle Summer" offers spanning, tropical getaway destinations, sought after city escapes, and the most legendary golf resorts, each delivering a summer vacation like no other. Guests can take advantage of curated summer stays from May 1 – Sept. 4, 2023. This summer, settle for nothing less than extraordinary with luxurious upgrades, complimentary amenities, resort credits, and more.

"Never Settle Summer" offers are unique to each property and can be booked online at www.trumphotels.com/Never-Settle-Summer :

Trump International Hotel Waikiki

One 60 minute Trump Customized Massage at The Spa at Trump (per reservation, per stay

Keepsake Trump Waikiki beach bag

Waived daily resort fee

Complimentary parking

Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg

Tickets to a tour of the iconic Loop Head Lighthouse and, from the top, take in the fantastic views of the Wild Atlantic Ocean and the rugged Kilkee Cliffs

Bicycle use to travel around the area

€50 Dining Credit per stay

Trump Turnberry

Breakfast daily

Dinner for two at 1906 on the first night (excluding beverages)

Quad Biking Experience for two - spend an hour exploring the resort grounds with one of our professional instructors on our all terrain quad bikes

Albermale Estate at Trump Winery

Summer Picnic for two featuring: a bottle of Rose, a selection of charcuterie and cheeses

Two Trump Winery logo stemless shatterproof glasses - perfect for outdoor use!

Logo insulated cooler bag

Ultra soft logo jersey blanket

Trump International Hotel Las Vegas

Poolside pitcher of margaritas

Trump Logoed Sunglasses

Coola® sunscreen and lip balm

4pm check-out

Complimentary valet parking

Trump International Hotel & Tower New York

Luxurious accommodation with a room with a City or Central Park view

Upgrade to the next room category (based on availability)

$75 food & beverage or spa service credit

Complimentary, valet parking for one vehicle

Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago

$100 Hotel Credit

Summer-themed welcome amenity

Complimentary overnight parking for one vehicle (valet or self-parking)

Complimentary one-level room upgrade (based on availability)

Trump National Doral Miami

Luxurious accommodations in a Deluxe Guest Room, Premier Guest Room, or Suite

Complimentary fourth night (a minimum of four consecutive nights booking is required)

$100 Resort Credit

Complimentary self-parking for one vehicle

Kids ages 6 and under eat free

Kids ages 15 and under golf free

Trump MacLeod House & Lodge, Scotland

Two nights bed & breakfast in a Superior Queen room

In-room welcome amenity

A personalized golf bag tag (one per person)

30 minute golf coaching lesson (per person)

One of the world's most recognized luxury hotel brands, Trump Hotels offers notable signature programs designed for the ultimate comfort of all guests - including Trump Attaché®, Trump Card® Privileges, Trump® Kids, and Trump® Pets.

To experience the best in class amenities and service of Trump Hotels, visit trumphotels.com.

About TRUMP HOTELS™

Trump Hotels™ is a brand of five-star luxury hotels and resorts with a mission of providing extraordinary customer experiences and luxury accommodations. Its exceptionally designed hotels in iconic locations put guests at the heart of each destination. Each property provides a variety of offerings including signature programs designed with the guest in mind, and every hotel has a distinct design that is culturally relevant, with iconic architecture that is contextual to the destination. The brand's "Never Settle" philosophy permeates its everyday work culture, with dedicated leaders and talented associates priding themselves on impacting the guest experience with exacting standards and keen attention to detail. Reservations can be made at www.trumphotels.com.

