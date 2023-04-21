The Ad Council Appoints 19 New Members to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council, America's leader in using the power of communications to drive social impact at scale, elected 19 new members to its Board of Directors during its spring meeting held yesterday in Washington, DC. The non-profit organization's Board is chaired by Jacki Kelley, CEO, dentsu Americas, and Chief Global Client Officer, dentsu. Vice Chairs include Tara Walpert Levy, VP, Americas, YouTube, and Diego Scotti, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Verizon.

The Ad Council's Board of Directors is comprised of an esteemed group of senior marketing, media and business executives whose talent, insights and financial support ensure that the Ad Council's campaigns are effective and impactful. Focused on some of the most pressing issues facing the country, the Ad Council's Board of Directors is now working closely with the organization's leadership to spearhead the communications industry's efforts to address gun violence, mental health, the drug overdose epidemic, and racial justice.

New members of the Ad Council Board of Directors include:

Josephine Bertrams, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Heineken USA

Adam Gerhart , Global CEO, Mindshare

Jeremi Gorman , President of Worldwide Advertising, Netflix

Tammy Henault , CMO, National Basketball Association

Lisa Ryan Howard , EVP, Global Chief Revenue Officer, Hearst Magazines

Zach Kitschke , CMO, Canva

Seth Matlins , Managing Director, CMO Network, Forbes

Shakir Moin , CMO, NA, The Coca-Cola Company

Catherine Newman , EVP, Marketing, WWE

Chris Rogers , Chief Business Officer, Instacart

Tiffany Rolfe , Global Chair, Global Chief Creative Officer, R/GA

Jessica Sibley , CEO, TIME

Ramon Soto , SVP, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Northwell Health

Dara Treseder , CMO, Autodesk

Gayle Troberman , CMO, iHeartMedia

Aaron Walton , CEO/Founder, Walton Isaacson

Tiffany Xingyu Wang , Chief Marketing & Trust Officer, OpenWeb

Clifford Young , President, U.S. Public Affairs, Ipsos

Andrea Zaretsky , CMO, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

"Our Board is instrumental in empowering the Ad Council to drive measurable impact on our country's most pressing issues," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "Whether they are lending their individual expertise, providing the unparalleled support of their organizations or motivating the communications industry at large to create meaningful purpose-driven work, I am ecstatic to welcome these incredible leaders and collaborate with them to create lasting positive change."

The Ad Council also added four new members to its Leadership Council, which consists of some of the best leaders and innovators in media, tech, marketing, and advertising. Leadership Council members leverage their companies' reach and resources to activate campaigns and share key learnings, insights, and capabilities in support of the Ad Council's work to address the country's most critical social issues.

New members of the Ad Council Leadership Council include:

Missy Foristall , Global COO + Americas CEO, DEPT

Greg Kahn , CEO, Emerging Tech Exchange & GK Digital Ventures

Lynn Teo , CMO, Northwestern Mutual

Heawon (Won) Yoo , CMO, Lightbox

A complete list of the Ad Council Board of Directors and Leadership Council is available on the organization's website.

THE AD COUNCIL

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit's founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic and impactful campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, racial justice, gun violence and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day.

To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

