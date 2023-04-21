DENSO SVP Santosh Singh Joins MEMA Center for Sustainability Steering Committee

Singh to advise new Center on green initiatives, collaborate with MEMA members to strengthen eco-friendly practices

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO executive Santosh Singh has joined the Steering Committee of MEMA's Center for Sustainability, launched in January.

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International) (PRNewswire)

MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association, selected Committee members who represent its diverse membership, which spans many industry categories including automotive and commercial vehicle, original equipment and aftermarket, large and small companies, and the remanufacturing community.

In this role, Singh and other Committee members will contribute to the guidance and oversight of the Center's leadership, as well as support programming designed for the benefit of all MEMA members. He will use his almost 25 years of corporate leadership experience and insights from his current DENSO position to enhance sustainability initiatives for the Center and member organizations.

"DENSO is a purpose-driven company, with one of our Great Causes being Green; delivering sustainable mobility solutions for future generations," said Singh, who is the senior vice president of North America Human Resources, Legal, Government Affairs and Corporate Communications at DENSO. "This is both a philosophy and goal, driving us to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035. On the Committee, I look forward to sharing how DENSO teams are making strides in this pursuit and also to learning from other members and supply chain partners, so we can collectively make mobility cleaner, safer and more seamless for all."

Singh's appointment is part of DENSO's wider efforts to collaborate with trade organizations on issues that are important to the company, including sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and leadership development, among others.

Most recently, DENSO executive Steve Milam joined the Board of Directors of the National Association of Manufacturers, a group dedicated to advancing American manufacturing and of which DENSO has been a member for nearly 10 years. Earlier this month, DENSO joined Women in Auto Care, an organization committed to elevating women in the industry.

Such work supports DENSO's Two Great Causes , Green and Peace of Mind. For those interested in working at an automotive supplier committed to contributing to a better world, visit densocareers.com.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/ .

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, DENSO in North America generated $9.5 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation, and pushes DENSO forward. To see DENSO positions available across North America, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/ .

About MEMA

MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association, is the leading trade association in North America for vehicle suppliers, parts manufacturers, and remanufacturers. It has been the voice of the vehicle supplier industry since 1904. Its more than 1,000 members are Strong by Association.

Companies join MEMA via two membership groups: MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers and MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers. Automotive and commercial vehicle suppliers are the largest manufacturing sector in the United States and lead the way in new vehicle innovations. Members conceive, design, and manufacture the OE systems and technologies that make up two-thirds of the value of every vehicle and supply the aftermarket with the parts that keep millions of vehicles on the road, fueling international commerce and meeting society's transportation needs. MEMA members are committed to safety and sustainability.

MEMA has offices in Southfield, Mich.; Research Triangle Park, N.C.; and Washington, D.C. Learn more at MEMA.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DENSO