Govee Wins Red Dot Awards and iF Design Award 2023

HONG KONG, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee , an innovator in the smart home industry, is pleased to announce that the brand has won the Red Dot Design Award for the Govee Smart Sensor Kit and the iF Design Award for both the Smart Air Quality Monitor and Music Sync Box . The Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award are among the world's most prestigious design awards, recognizing outstanding design quality, functionality, user-friendliness, and social impact. Winning these awards underscores the exceptional quality and design of Govee's products and reflects the company's unwavering pursuit of bringing true innovation to the smart home space.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive both the Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award for our smart home products," said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. "These awards are a testament to our team's dedication to creating innovative, user-centric designs that help make people's lives smarter and more enjoyable."

Red Dot Award-winning Product: Govee Smart Sensor Kit

The Govee Smart Sensor Kit aims to provide solutions for smart home life through aesthetics and interoperable technology. Govee's smart sensor includes the Wi-Fi Digital Thermometer, Hygrometer, Door and Window Sensor, and Motion Sensor. These sensors work seamlessly with Govee's smart lights and smart home appliances to create a fully automatic smart home experience.

iF design Award-winning Products: Smart Air Quality Monitor and Music Sync Box

The Smart Air Quality Monitor , launched in 2022, is designed to give users control over their spaces and enhance the overall quality of life within the home environment. On the integrated LED screen, it can display detailed information surrounding dust particles, PM2.5, temperature, and humidity in the air. It can also be connected to other Govee smart home appliances, such as air purifiers, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, etc., to help maintain ideal indoor air conditions. Pairing the Govee Smart Air Quality Monitor with the Govee Smart Air Purifier ensures that the users' environment is always safe and healthy.

The Govee Music Sync Box works with Govee smart lights for seamless music synchronization–creating incredible sound and lighting arrangements. The lighting effects change along with the beats–bringing users an immersive and interactive lighting experience.

Past Wins and Looking Ahead

Govee has won the Red Dot Design Award for the third year running, solidifying its position as a leader in the smart home products industry. The Mini thermo-hygrometer and Govee Music Sync Box won in 2021 and 2022, respectively, along with iF Design and Good Design awards for other products. Looking ahead, Govee will continue to develop smart lights and smart home appliances with outstanding design quality, functionality, and user-friendliness, that have a positive social impact. As always, that company will aim to make life smarter and better, for everyone.

To learn more about the Govee Smart Sensor line , Smart Air Quality Monitor , Music Sync Box and other Govee products, please visit Govee.com .

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been committed to making life smarter. As a leading global smart home solution company, the company aims to provide personalized and fun life experiences through innovation in the smart home space. This includes a close focus on ambient lighting solutions and home appliances. Govee is continuously building upon its ecosystem of smart products and improving performance, user benefits, and consumer usability in all scenarios. To learn more about Govee, please visit Govee.com .

