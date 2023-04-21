Registration Now Open for 7th Annual Base 2 Space Stair Climb

Seattle's iconic charity stair climb will benefit Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and the Space Needle Foundation

SEATTLE, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of registration for one of Seattle's signature community events for an opportunity that comes only once per year: climbing the Space Needle's 832 open-air stairs to the top. Base 2 Space takes place Sunday, October 1, 2023 and welcomes climbers to scale the landmark tower while raising money for Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and the Space Needle Foundation. To date, the Space Needle's signature event has raised over 3.5 million dollars for life-saving cancer research and care.

'Base 2 Space 2023 will be bigger and better than ever,' said Ron Sevart , Space Needle President & CEO.

This year, special awards await ten early bird climbers with the highest number of unique donors to their fundraising page by midnight on May 24. The climber with the most individual donors will win two tickets to Taylor Swift's sold-out concert at Lumen Field on July 22. The nine runners-up will enjoy additional awards, such as a luxury experience at the Space Needle, tickets, and more. Official rules are available at www.Base2SpaceSeattle.com.

Base 2 Space is open to runners and walkers of all fitness levels. Climbers will ascend 832 steps from the base of the Space Needle, ending at the Observation Deck, 520 feet above Seattle. The dual spiral staircases provide breathtaking views of Mount Rainier, Downtown Seattle, and Puget Sound the entire way to the top.

"We are thrilled to have Base 2 Space back and bigger than ever," said Ron Sevart, Space Needle President & CEO. "It's a unique chance to scale the tower and join the community of climbers that have made such a tremendous positive impact supporting the amazing work happening at Fred Hutch. Expect more climbers, volunteers, donors, and even more money raised for the vital cancer research and care happening in the shadow of the Space Needle.

To register, each participant must pay a registration fee and meet a fundraising minimum. Those that sign up before May 24 will qualify for a discounted early bird rate of $75 for adults and $50 for youth (age 8 –17). After May 24, the cost will increase to $89 for adults (youth registration remains $50). Each climber must fundraise a minimum of $175 for adults ($100 for youth). Registration and fundraising tips are available online at www.Base2SpaceSeattle.com.

"Fred Hutch is honored to be the beneficiary of this stellar event once again," said Kelly O'Brien, Vice President Philanthropy at Fred Hutch. "We love gathering with this community each October and always come away inspired by their incredible dedication and proud to put the funds they raise to work fueling breakthrough research and compassionate patient care. I, personally, can't wait to climb those 832 steps and enjoy the incredible views."

Top fundraisers from 2023 will get the chance to climb the spire of the Space Needle, a special honor reserved for those who raise the most for Fred Hutch. The 2022 top fundraisers will be celebrated in May 2023, as they lay down the first coats of Astronaut White paint on the Space Needle's sloped roof, marking the end of the Galaxy Gold roof and Space Needle 60th anniversary celebrations.

