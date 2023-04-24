TASTE THE CULTURAL RICHNESS OF THE HEARTLAND WITH 'DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY--KANSAS CITY'

DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

LOS ANGELES and KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY—the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique—presents an episode Monday April 24 featuring Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City encapsulates the very idea of the great American heartland, from rugged cowboys who drove longhorn cattle across its ranges to musical geniuses like Count Basie and Charlie Parker who transformed jazz into an improvisational, world-class art form. Nicknamed "Paris of the Plains," the city holds great cultural significance in the American ethos. The Church of Scientology Kansas City, housed in a historic 79,000-square-foot Beaux Arts landmark, is located in the vibrant Crossroads Arts District, amid art galleries, hip coffee bars and, of course, amazing BBQ joints.

This episode explores KC pride, the rich cultural history of the city, and the contributions the Church makes to this Midwestern community—from providing relief services during the pandemic to its ongoing spiritual and educational support.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

