Epson Introduces SureLab D570 - High-Quality Professional Minilab Photo Printer in an Ultra Compact Design

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson is further supporting the event photography market with the introduction of the SureLab® D570 professional minilab photo printer. Offering high-quality photo printing in a lightweight and compact design, the SureLab D570 provides a versatile solution for printing brilliant small-format photos on demand, making it ideal for event, hospitality, kiosk, and retail environments.

"It's such a special memory when event sites are able to offer a photo for consumers to take with them, and the new SureLab makes that easier than ever," said Aaron Brill, associate product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "Designed for portability without sacrificing quality, the SureLab D570 is the ideal affordable solution for low- to mid-volume, small-format photo printing for any on-site event, photo kiosk or tourist destination."

The SureLab D570 minilab has a small footprint and features the latest in professional imaging technology, coupling Epson's advanced MicroPiezo® AMC™ printhead with vivid UltraChrome® D6r-S ink to consistently deliver crisp, vibrant pictures. With low power consumption, the printer is energy efficient enough to be powered by a user-provided portable battery, for easy event printing on-site. The SureLab D570 prints high-quality 4"x6" photos in seconds,1 allowing businesses to provide customers with the photos they want on demand, at virtually any time.

Engineered to be lightweight and portable, the minilab printer is easy to carry to on-site events. In addition, with a stackable design, businesses can scale and add more printers to keep up with customer demand. For improved usability, the SureLab D570 features built-in wireless connectivity as well as simplified software for creating professional prints with either the minilab's redesigned printer driver or a smartphone.

Additional features include:

Outstanding photographic quality – high-quality prints using Epson's MicroPiezo AMC printhead and AccuPhoto ™ image processing and screening technology

Zero cartridge waste – UltraChrome D6r-S high-capacity 70 mL ink bottles (sold separately) deliver a wide color gamut and low operating costs; 6-color dye-based ink set for vibrant water-, smudge- and fade-resistant prints 2

Versatile connectivity – easily connect to and control one or multiple printers over Wi-Fi ® , Ethernet or USB

Simplified software – create professional prints using the redesigned printer driver for Windows ® or Mac ® , or with your smartphone app

Engineered for reliability – robust print engine is backed by Epson U.S.-based support team and limited warranty

Epson® Cloud Solution PORT3 – monitor the live status of an entire printer fleet regardless of location; view output production rates, printer status, errors, and more

Availability

The SureLab D570 is now available through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers. For more information, visit www.epson.com/proimaging.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

* Epson strongly recommends the use of genuine ink to ensure optimal print quality and performance. Use of non-genuine ink may cause damage not covered by the printer's limited warranty.

1 The SureLab D570 prints 4"x6" photos in as fast as 14 seconds. Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking. Actual print speeds will vary.

2 Smudge-, water- and fade-resistant prints with Epson Genuine Photo Media and Ink only.

3 All features of this system require an active Internet connection and the use of a supported browser.

EPSON, MicroPiezo, SureLab, and UltraChrome are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. AccuPhoto and AMC are trademarks of Epson America, Inc. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Windows is either a registered trademark or trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

