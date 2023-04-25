Five Elms Capital Partner & Co-CIO, Joe Onofrio, Named on GrowthCap's Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Elms Capital, a leading software investment firm, announces today that Five Elms Capital Partner and Co-CIO Joe Onofrio has been named to GrowthCap's Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2022. Onofrio joined Five Elms 12 years ago and has since been involved in nearly 20 investments across a wide range of software verticals.

He is co-head of the company's Investment Committee, where he draws from his prior experience investing in both public and private markets across the US and Asia to support founder-owned software businesses as they look to accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. Onofrio currently serves on the board of eight Five Elms portfolio companies: FMX, IntelligenceBank, Karbon, Skedda, Userlane, Crelate, GoReact, and Vajro.

Jeff Wilkins, Chairman of FMX, had this to say about Onofrio: "I have been working with Joe Onofrio for almost four years. In my over 50 years of building companies and working with investment professionals of all types, I have never found anyone as competent and well-rounded as he is. In addition to being extremely bright, he brings a wealth of strategic thinking, energy, and extraordinary people skills. The net result is a win-win for everyone. I would recommend Joe and the Five Elms team to anyone looking to scale a successful enterprise."

"Joe goes above and beyond for Five Elms, our team, our portfolio companies, and our investors," says Fred Coulson, Managing Partner at Five Elms. "I am excited that he is being recognized for his commitment."

Onofrio commented: "At Five Elms, we've spent the last 16 years building a firm that supports founders in turning great products into great businesses. We have a simple playbook: great products plus remarkable people drive amazing outcomes. I am incredibly fortunate to work alongside so many talented, driven, and humble founders as we work together to scale category-defining software platforms globally."

Onofrio holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he was an Arbuckle Leadership Fellow and a B.S. in Finance from the University of Kansas.

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms Capital is a global growth investor in fast-growing B2B software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. Founded in 2007, Five Elms has a team of more than 60 investment professionals and $1.6 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit fiveelms.com.

