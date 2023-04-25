Pixelworks to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9

PORTLAND, Ore., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after market close. Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, and Haley Aman, CFO, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the Company's financial results.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the Company's conference call using the following information:

First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live Webcast Link: Click Here

Dial-in Participant Registration Link: Click Here

Advanced registration is required for dial-in participants. Please complete the linked registration form above to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call by phone. A live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will also be accessible via the investors section of Pixelworks' website: www.pixelworks.com.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20-years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the Company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

