Sable Therapeutics Announces Licensing Agreement with Shanghai Liuqiang Medical Technology Co. for Development and Commercial Rights to its Fat Reducing SBL-003/SBL-004 Microneedle Patch in Greater China.

Sable Therapeutics, a portfolio company of Turret Capital Management, announces licensing agreement for Greater China

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sable Therapeutics, an early stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies for fat reduction, today announced that it will enter into a licensing agreement with Liuqiang Medical Technology Co. In exchange for an undisclosed upfront payment, Liuqiang will acquire exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Sable Therapeutics' microneedle patch incorporating SBL-003 and SBL-004 in Greater China. Sable Therapeutics' SBL-003/SBL-004 microneedle patch is a fat "browning" patch that is used for targeted aesthetic fat reduction purposes.

Additionally, Sable Therapeutics will benefit from Liuqiang Medical Technology's formulation, development and manufacturing expertise as it looks to commercialize the technology in all regions outside of Greater China. "We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Liuqiang Medical Technology. They are a leading company with deep expertise in microneedle patch research and development across a variety of targeted indications," said Dr. Li Qiang, Scientific Co-Founder and Associate Professor of Pathology and Cell Biology at Columbia University Medical Center.

"This exciting agreement will help drive and accelerate our own internal efforts as we look to introduce our novel fat burning microneedle patch technology into the large global aesthetics marketplace," said Daniel Chai, M.D., Managing Partner of Turret Capital and Co-Founder and Acting Chief Executive Officer of Sable Therapeutics.

Sable Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel assets to target fat reduction. The company's product platforms are unique and center around adipose cell reduction through lipid blockage and increased mitochondrial activity. Sable Therapeutics' commercial targets include reduction of visceral fat (obesity) and subcutaneous fat (aesthetic indications). For more information, visit us at www.sabletherapeutics.com

About Shanghai Liuqiang Medical Technology Co.

Shanghai Liuqiang Medical Technology Co., Ltd. owns the soluble microneedle production technology of the highest density in the world. Its research and development scope covers medical beauty such as freckle removal, anaesthesia, and a full range of medical products for vascular malformations. The company is currently conducting clinical research in multiple fields, including soluble microneedles. Founded by scientists from Fudan University and Jiaotong University, Liuqiang Medical aspires to become a leading enterprise in the field of transdermal drug delivery and metabolism in China, committed to promoting the well-being of the general public.

