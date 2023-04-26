Clarivate Appoints Henry Levy as President, Life Sciences & Healthcare

Concludes the appointments for business leaders of its three market segments

LONDON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust, announced today that it has appointed Henry Levy as President, Life Sciences & Healthcare, effective May 1, 2023. Henry joins from Veeva Systems, a global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry, where he most recently served as President, Global R&D and Quality, with responsibility for driving sales across the segment.

Jonathan Gear, Chief Executive Officer, Clarivate said: "I'm delighted to announce the appointment of Henry as President for our Life Sciences & Healthcare (LS&H) market segment. With an excellent track record in the industry focusing on helping customers use data and technology to transform their businesses, I'm confident he will deliver progress for Clarivate.

Our Life Sciences & Healthcare segment innovates to improve patient lives and create a healthier tomorrow by connecting customers to transformative intelligence and data technology. In the newly created President role, Henry will be responsible for accelerating growth, supporting companies from early-stage drug discovery to commercialization. I'm excited to work with our complete executive leadership team towards our vision of fueling the world's greatest breakthroughs by harnessing the power of human ingenuity."

With over 25 years of experience, Henry is a life sciences expert who has published multiple articles on drug development and technology trends and is a frequent speaker at industry forums. Prior to Clarivate, Henry held several roles at Veeva Systems, including Chief Strategy Officer, General Manager for the Clinical Data Management product suite and, most recently, President, Global R&D and Quality. Previously, he was Chief Commercial Officer for PPD, where he defined new models for biopharmaceutical companies to partner with contract research organizations to drive down costs and improve the speed of drug development. Before that, he led Accenture's global life sciences R&D practice, where he helped 90% of the top 20 biopharmaceutical companies improve through consulting, technology and outsourcing solutions.

The announcement follows the Company's recent appointments of Gordon Samson as President, Intellectual Property and Bar Veinstein as President, Academia & Government.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future business, events, trends, contingencies, financial performance, or financial condition, appear at various places in this communication and may use words like "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "see," "seek," "should," "strategy," "strive," "target," "will," and "would" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Instead, they are based only on management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K, along with our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, those factors should not be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Additional risks and uncertainties not known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. Forward-looking statements are based only on information currently available to our management and speak only as of the date of this communication. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Please consult our public filings with the SEC or on our website at www.clarivate.com

