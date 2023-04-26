L3COS AND JET.RENT PARTNER TO LAUNCH TOKENISED SECURITY FOR PRIVATE JET FLEETS OFFERING OVER $5B IN VALUE AND LIQUIDITY

LONDON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L3COS, a leading blockchain platform, and Jet.Rent, a decentralized private jet charter marketplace, have announced a new investment opportunity for the private jet market through the issue of a tokenised security.

By creating a new and innovative investment model, L3COS and Jet.Rent are not only providing investors with a unique and exciting investment opportunity to drive growth and evolution in the private aviation industry, they are also making a first to market move into the tokenised securities market; a market which is expected to reach $16+ trillion by 2030.

Through their partnership, Jet.Rent will leverage L3COS' blockchain platform to create a tokenised security for an expanded marketplace of investors, providing access to a liquid high-quality investment. This new financial instrument will revolutionise the growing private jet market by removing current barriers to entry; offering investors, large and small, the opportunity to gain exposure to the private jet market through liquid fractional ownership; and importantly replacing the need for expensive capital outlay and the responsibilities that come with full ownership.

This innovative real asset backed tokenised security brings long overdue transparency to the private jet market, providing investors with visibility and therefore increased confidence in their investment. Smart contracts will automate quarterly distribution to investors, providing a more efficient and effective investment experience.

The digital marketplace creates a great opportunity for private jet manufacturers to expand their new aircraft sales by leveraging huge market opportunity offered by a tokenised security and also establishes a significant foundation with increased liquidity for the private jet secondary market.

"We are excited to partner with Jet.Rent to introduce real asset backed security for fractional ownership of private jets," said Siobhan McArdle, CEO of L3COS. "This partnership represents a major step forward for the private aviation industry, offering investors a secure, transparent and liquid way to gain exposure to the private jet ownership and operations and continues the L3COS vision of bringing transparency, transformation and democratisation to global supply chains"

"Our partnership with L3COS represents a major milestone for Jet.Rent as we continue to innovate and drive adoption of blockchain technology in the private aviation industry," said Vadim Opryshko, CEO of Jet.Rent.

With the introduction of a new investment opportunity in the private jet market through a tokenised security, L3COS and Jet.Rent are positioned to revolutionise the private aviation industry and provide investors with a unique and exciting investment opportunity.

About L3COS:

L3COS is a blockchain platform that provides unparalleled levels of security, scalability, and speed, enabling businesses and governments to deploy blockchain-based applications with ease. Its unique architecture ensures that each application runs on its own independent blockchain, offering unparalleled levels of security and transparency.

About Jet.Rent:

Jet.Rent is a decentralized private jet charter marketplace that leverages the security and transparency of blockchain to offer a more efficient, secure, and cost-effective solution for private jet charters. Its platform allows users to book private jet charters directly from operators, without the need for intermediaries, reducing costs and improving transparency.

Contact:

L3COS Press Team

vano@l3cos.com

Jet.Rent Press Team

Jetforsale@gmail.com

