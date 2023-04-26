Mission Based Media Names Kathy Doyle, former Vice President at Macmillan, to Strategic Advisory Board

With several decades of experience in publishing, journalism and podcasting, Doyle brings deep experience in content creation and commercialization to Mission Based Media

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Based Media, a leading global podcast company creating content about mental and physical health, announced the appointment of Kathy Doyle, a veteran of the podcast industry, to its Strategic Advisory Board. Doyle brings substantial experience in podcasting and content development, having recently served as Vice President of Podcasts and Content Development at Macmillan Publishers, where she developed and launched dozens of hit shows, growing the network to 400 million downloads.

Kathy Doyle brings substantial experience in podcasting and content development, having recently served as Vice President of Podcasts and Content Development at Macmillan Publishers. Doyle will provide invaluable insights and guidance on audio and podcast strategy, drawing on her vast experience and expertise in the field. Her contribution will be instrumental in shaping the approach to producing and commercializing high-quality podcasts about health topics. (PRNewswire)

Kathy Doyle's passion for podcasting and commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with Mission Based Media's values.

Doyle will provide invaluable insights and guidance on audio and podcast strategy, drawing on her vast experience and expertise in the field. Her contribution will be instrumental in shaping the approach to producing and commercializing high-quality podcasts about health topics.

Doyle's accomplishments in the podcasting industry are extensive, having served on podcasting leadership panels at major events such as the Consumer Electronics Show, Digital Hollywood, and Podcast Movement. She has also guest lectured on the subject at prestigious universities including NYU and Yale.

"We are thrilled to have Kathy join us in our mission to promote health and wellness through the power of podcasting," said Dan Kendall, CEO and founder of Mission Based Media. "Her passion for the medium and commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our values, and we look forward to collaborating with her to create exceptional content that resonates with our listeners."

Mission Based Media believes that providing listeners with engaging and informative content can help prepare them to make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing. Podcasts have the ability to reach large audiences, provide diverse perspectives, and create a space for marginalized voices to be heard. With a growing network of shows and a commitment to excellence, the agency is excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible at the intersection of health and podcasting.

"I've spent more than a decade leading a podcast network with shows hosted by credentialed, highly qualified subject matter experts," added Kathy Doyle. "I'm delighted to bring these skills to Mission Based Media, where I'll work with Dan and the team on furthering their work to bring research-backed information to millions of consumers who are embracing podcast content as part of their journey to make the best possible decisions about their health."

About Mission Based Media

Mission Based Media is a podcast agency focused on creating high-quality shows that educate, engage, and empower listeners on a wide range of health topics. The company is committed to delivering valuable information to a wide audience, reaching underrepresented communities, promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in all its content, and sharing resources people need to make informed decisions about their health. For more information, visit Health Podcast Network, Digital Health Today and Health Unmuted.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mission Based Media