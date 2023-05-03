Genpak Appoints Jeff Hebert as New President

Foodservice packaging manufacturer selects innovative-driven leader as new corporate president

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpak, a leading foodservice packaging manufacturer, has appointed Jeff Hebert as its new president. A division of the Jim Pattison Group, Genpak recently announced the transition in leadership, focusing on continuous innovation in the foodservice sector. Jeff Hebert, who formerly served as Vice President of Finance, has extensive corporate leadership experience with an excellent track record of transformative process improvement. As Genpak's new chief executive, Hebert will drive the company's strategic initiatives aimed at increasing overall growth and enhancing consumer dining experiences.

New President Appointed at Leading Foodservice Packaging Manufacturer

Founded in 1969, Genpak is a leading manufacturer and innovator of foodservice packaging headquartered in Charlotte, NC. The company serves a multitude of clients across North America, ranging from retail businesses to major fast-casual restaurants. Genpak's dedication to innovation, versatile food packaging solutions, and commitment to maintaining excellent customer relationships efficiently serve the ever-evolving demands of the foodservice industry.

