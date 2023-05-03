Kamado Joe Founder and CEO Bobby Brennan Joins Dominus Capital

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital is pleased to announce the addition of Bobby Brennan as an Operating Partner. Mr. Brennan was most recently Founder and CEO of Kamado Joe, a leading and rapidly growing designer, marketer and international distributor of premium kamado style ceramic grills, charcoal and accessories. Mr. Brennan founded Kamado Joe in 2008 after seeing the market opportunity for a premium brand focused on disrupting the grilling experience through the highest quality innovative products. Under Mr. Brennan's vision and leadership, Kamado Joe took significant market share in the ceramic grill space in a short time with its trademark red ceramic grill and large following of passionate and engaged consumers. In 2018, Mr. Brennan led the sale of Kamado Joe and subsequent transition when it was acquired by Masterbuilt, a Dominus portfolio company. Through his leadership and relentless focus on innovation, consumers, and employees, Mr. Brennan transformed the combined Masterbuilt Kamado Joe platform, which resulted in a highly successful investment for Dominus Capital.

Mr. Brennan received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from University College Dublin, Ireland and an M.B.A. from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. He will work with Dominus in the industrial manufacturing, consumer and value-add distribution sectors.

About Dominus Capital, L.P.

Based in New York, Dominus Capital, a 2022 Top 50 PE Firm in the Middle Market, focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments particularly in family and founder owned companies in the business services and light manufacturing sectors of the economy. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus Capital works hand-in-hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. The firm takes a long-term approach to investing and has a consistent and highly successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus Capital team members have executed more than 90 transactions over the past 20+ years. For more information, please visit www.dominuscap.com.

