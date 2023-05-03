Manulife Investment Management appoints Kristie Feinberg head of U.S. and Europe, and president and CEO, John Hancock Investment Management

BOSTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Investment Management, the global wealth and asset management brand of Manulife, announced today that Kristie Feinberg, CFA, has been appointed head of U.S. and Europe, Manulife Investment Management, and president and chief executive officer, John Hancock Investment Management, Manulife's affiliated investment manager in the United States, effective May 1, 2023.

Kristie Feinberg, CEO, John Hancock Investment Managment, & head of U.S. & Europe, Manulife Investment Management (CNW Group/John Hancock Investment Management) (PRNewswire)

Ms. Feinberg was previously Manulife Investment Management's chief financial officer and global head of strategy. She succeeds Andrew G. Arnott, who was appointed to a new role as global head of retail at Manulife Investment Management while maintaining his former responsibilities during Ms. Feinberg's transition to her new role. Mr. Arnott was appointed global head of retail effective June 2022, and is accountable for the strategy, growth, and overall success of the organization's global retail businesses. Manulife Investment Management is committed to retail investors on a global scale and operates across a diverse footprint of markets with a strong presence in Asia, Canada, and the United States.

Mr. Arnott was appointed head of U.S. and Europe for Manulife Investment Management in 2018 and was president and CEO of John Hancock Investment Management since 2012. During this time, he oversaw a more than 300% increase in the U.S. retail business's assets under management.

"We're thrilled to name Kristie to the role of head of U.S. and Europe, Manulife Investment Management, and CEO of John Hancock Investment Management, and are grateful to Andy for his leadership and commitment to growing the business by capitalizing on our core strengths across retail, institutional, and retirement to provide holistic wealth and investment solutions to our clients," said Paul R. Lorentz, CEO, Manulife Investment Management. "To support our global growth plans, Andy will now focus on enhancing value for our retail customers and intermediaries globally. Kristie will bring her on-the-ground knowledge and asset management acumen to her new role, which will benefit from her deep background in finance to align with our growth strategy."

"I'm proud to lead the U.S. and Europe businesses through the next stage of growth for our firm," said Ms. Feinberg. "The choices available to our investors made possible through our unique multimanager model, our private markets and alternative investments capabilities, and our retirement solutions for sponsors and participants bring a full spectrum of opportunity to create and build portfolios. We're extremely well positioned to share our market and investment expertise with financial professionals, intermediaries, partners, and clients and are committed to bringing value to our clients."

"Congratulations to Kristie on her well-deserved new role, and I'm excited to hand the reins to her as I know our U.S. and European businesses will be in great hands. We've worked very closely together on the transition and will continue to partner as we drive higher levels of global leverage and local excellence for our investors and partners," added Mr. Arnott.

Ms. Feinberg joined Manulife Investment Management in 2021 from Invesco, where she served as both CFO and global head of treasury and, before that, she was corporate treasurer and business controller at Oppenheimer Funds. Ms. Feinberg graduated from St. Cloud State University with a bachelor's degree in economics and from Columbia Business School with an M.B.A. in finance. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. Ms. Feinberg is a member of Manulife Investment Management's leadership team and reports to Paul Lorentz, and she's based in Boston.

