Capital Impact Partners and InspereX Reach $300 Million Milestone in Distribution of Capital Impact Investment Notes

Capital Impact Investment Notes help fund increased equitable access to health care, education, affordable housing, and healthy foods

ARLINGTON, Va., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Impact Partners today announced that it has achieved a significant impact investing milestone by issuing more than $300 million of Capital Impact Investment Notes (Notes).

Logo for Capital Impact Partners, part of the Momentus Capital branded family of organizations (PRNewswire)

Capital Impact Partners has invested more than $2.5 billion to serve 6 million people and created more than 38,000 jobs.

Capital Impact partners with InspereX LLC to distribute the Notes through its Impact Investment Platform to a nationwide network of broker-dealers, institutions, and financial advisors.

Individual and institutional investors can purchase Capital Impact Investment Notes for as little as $1,000. Capital Impact Investment Notes provide investors with a unique opportunity to align financial goals with personal principles through values-based investing.

"Capital Impact Investment Notes help create a unique opportunity for funders and investors to work through Capital Impact to support communities," said Natalie Gunn, Chief Financial Officer of Capital Impact Partners and CDC Small Business Finance. Capital Impact Partners and CDC Small Business Finance are two of the Momentus Capital branded family of organizations, which also includes Ventures Lending Technologies , among other organizations. "Investors continue to recognize that Capital Impact Partners delivers a strong financial performance while bringing a continuum of capital to disinvested communities, helping these communities have the chance they deserve to thrive."

"We are proud to partner with Capital Impact Partners and proud of the role we play in helping to deploy the power of capital for good," said InspereX CEO John DesPrez. "This milestone illustrates the ongoing market appetite for easily accessible impact investments."

Since its founding more than 40 years ago, Capital Impact Partners has invested more than $2.5 billion to serve 6 million people and created more than 38,000 jobs in sectors critical to building equitable communities.

Funding from the Notes helps expand Capital Impact's national footprint through organizations that provide access to critical social services, including health care , education , healthy foods , affordable housing , cooperatives , and dignified aging facilities .

In September 2022, Fitch Ratings assigned an A+ rating with a stable outlook to Capital Impact Partners and its Capital Impact Investment Notes. In addition to the Fitch ratings, Capital Impact Partners and the Notes are A rated with a positive outlook by S&P Global.1

For more information, visit the Capital Impact Investment Notes website .

DISCLAIMER

Disclaimer: This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Such an offer is made only by means of a current Prospectus (including any applicable Pricing Supplement) for each of the respective Notes. Such offers may be directed only to investors in jurisdictions in which the Notes are eligible for sale. Investors in such states should obtain a current Prospectus by visiting www.capitalimpact.org/invest/capital-impact-investment-notes . Investors are urged to review the current Prospectus before making any investment decisions. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No state or federal securities regulators have passed on or endorsed the merits of the offering of the Notes. Any representation to the contrary is unlawful. The Notes are not insured or guaranteed by the FDIC, SIPC or other governmental agency. As of the date hereof, the Notes are offered for sale in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, excluding the States of Arkansas, and Washington.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Also, when Capital Impact uses any of the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend" or similar expressions, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guaranteed and are based on Capital Impact's present intentions and on Capital Impact's present expectations and assumptions. These statements, intentions, expectations, and assumptions involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Capital Impact's control, that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. Purchasers of Notes should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as events described or implied in such statements may not occur. Except as required by law, Capital Impact undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 S&P Global reaffirmed a long-term issue credit rating of A to the Notes on May 17, 2022. Please check the Pricing Supplement for the S&P Global credit rating assigned to Notes currently being offered for sale. An S&P Global credit rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold Notes and may be subject to suspension, reduction or withdrawal at any time by S&P Global.

About Capital Impact Partners:

Capital Impact Partners is transforming how capital and investments flow into communities to provide people access to the capital and opportunities they deserve. We work to champion key issues of equity and social and economic justice by deploying mission-driven financing, capacity-building programs, and impact investing opportunities.

Capital Impact is part of the Momentus Capital branded family of organizations, including CDC Small Business Finance and Ventures Lending Technologies. Collectively, we offer a continuum of financial, knowledge, and social capital to help local leaders build inclusive and equitable communities and create generational wealth. This includes a comprehensive package of loan products, impact investment opportunities, training and business advising programs, and technology services that advance locally-led solutions.

A nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution, Capital Impact has disbursed more than $3 billion since 1982 to create access to critical social services, grow entrepreneurs, and create quality jobs. Capital Impact's leadership in delivering financial and social impact has resulted in the organization being rated by S&P Global and Fitch, and recognized by Aeris for its performance.

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Capital Impact Partners operates nationally, with local teams in Austin, TX, Dallas, TX, Detroit, MI, New York, NY, and Oakland, CA.

Learn more at capitalimpact.org or momentuscap.org .

About InspereX:

InspereX is transforming how fixed income securities and market-linked products are accessed, evaluated, and traded. Home to the pioneering BondNav® platform — one of the first cloud-native bond aggregation platforms — InspereX provides financial advisors, institutional investors, issuers, and risk managers deep access to fixed income market data across asset classes, as well as industry-leading origination, distribution, and education in market-linked products. Focused on delivering true price transparency, liquidity, execution targeting price improvement, and the information advantage gained through data aggregation, InspereX inspires greater confidence through the power of technology.

The firm is a leading underwriter and distributor of securities to more than 1,500 broker-dealers, institutions, asset managers, RIAs, and banks. InspereX represents more than 400 issuing entities and has underwritten more than $705 billion in securities. The firm has seven trading desks and more than 200 employees with principal offices in Delray Beach, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City.

Learn more at InspereX.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capital Impact Partners