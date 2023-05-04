Churchill Capital Corp VII Announces Details About the Letter of Intent Counterparty and Monthly Contribution to Trust Account in Connection with Proposed Extension

Churchill Capital VII LLC will make monthly deposits of $1,000,000 directly to the trust account

Trust account funds transitioned from cash to an interest-bearing account

Special meeting of stockholders of Churchill VII scheduled for May 11, 2023 to extend date by which Churchill VII must consummate an initial business combination

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp VII ("Churchill VII") announced today actions being undertaken in advance of a special meeting of its stockholders (the "Special Meeting") on May 11, 2023, at which Churchill VII's stockholders will be asked to vote on a proposal to amend Churchill VII's amended and restated certificate of incorporation to extend the date by which Churchill VII has to consummate an initial business combination (the "Business Combination") from May 17, 2023 to February 17, 2024 or such earlier date as determined by the Churchill VII board of directors (the "Extension Amendment Proposal").

Churchill VII Seeking Extension to Pursue a Business Combination with a Diverse Compounder, with a Portfolio of Industrial and Commercial Businesses Based in Europe

As previously disclosed on February 17, 2023, Churchill VII has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "Letter of Intent") that sets forth the preliminary terms and conditions of a potential business combination (the "Business Combination") with a private company (the "Company") that meets Churchill VII's investment criteria and principles.

Based in Europe, the Company is a founder-led, established, scaled, profitable and diversified compounder with a strong reputation for its long-term commitment to its portfolio and to driving shareholder value. The business of the Company is to acquire founder-led small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and operate such portfolio companies. The Company's strategy is to employ a perpetual ownership horizon with modest financial leverage, through what Churchill VII believes is a highly differentiated and scalable model.

To date, the Company has acquired a diversified portfolio at attractive valuations using its proprietary sourcing channels and management-empowered value proposition, with industrial and commercial businesses comprising the majority of the Company's portfolio. To date, the Company's strong asset base has delivered cash flow and dividends for its shareholders. The Company's core market and pipeline of opportunities is anticipated to remain robust and is expected to provide a baseline of opportunities for the Company, with the potential to scale the business globally.

Churchill VII believes that a potential business combination with the Company will help accelerate the Company's growth and increase the number of portfolio companies it can acquire, and that Churchill VII's principal's experience in the M&A and capital markets, as well as the track record of its team of operating partners, will assist the Company and its portfolio companies in their growth and value enhancement.

Churchill VII Sponsor to Make Contribution to the Trust Account

Churchill VII's sponsor, Churchill Sponsor VII LLC (the "Sponsor"), will make deposits directly to the trust account (the "Trust Account") of $1,000,000 per month (each, a "Contribution"), in exchange for a non-interest bearing, unsecured promissory note (the "Promissory Note") issued by Churchill VII to the Sponsor following the approval and implementation of the Extension Amendment Proposal on the terms described below.

If the Extension Amendment Proposal is approved, the Contributions will be paid monthly beginning on May 17, 2023 and thereafter on the seventeenth day of each month (or if such seventeenth day is not a business day, on the business day immediately preceding such seventeenth day) until the earliest to occur of (i) the consummation of a Business Combination, (ii) February 15, 2024 and (iii) if a Business Combination is not consummated, the date Churchill VII's board of directors determines, in its sole discretion, to liquidate the Trust Account. The Promissory Note will mature on the earlier of (1) the date Churchill VII consummates a Business Combination and (2) the date that the winding up of Churchill VII is effective.

Churchill VII Trust Account Transitioned to an Interest-Bearing Account

Churchill VII has transferred all of the funds in the Trust Account from cash to an interest-bearing demand deposit account.

The interest rate on the deposit account is currently approximately 4.70% per annum, but such deposit account carries a variable rate, and Churchill VII cannot assure investors that such rate will not decrease or increase significantly.

At the Special Meeting on May 11, 2023, Churchill VII stockholders will be asked to vote on the Extension Amendment Proposal and on a proposal to adjourn the special meeting to a later date, if necessary. The purpose of these proposals is to allow for additional time to complete a Business Combination. The Churchill VII board of directors has determined that these proposals are in the best interests of Churchill VII and its stockholders and recommends that stockholders vote "FOR" such proposals.

No assurances can be made that Churchill VII will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement for a Business Combination, or that the proposed transaction will be consummated on the terms or timeframe currently contemplated, or at all.

About Churchill VII

Churchill VII was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

