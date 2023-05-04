EVEN Raises $2.2 Million to Build Equity for Artists and Fans within the Music Industry

MILWAUKEE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVEN is on a mission to build equity in the music industry by empowering Artists and Fans to invest in each other. EVEN allows Artists to sell their music directly to fans before uploading their music on streaming platforms. In turn, Fans are rewarded like never before with access to exclusive content, merch, tour tickets, and one-of-a-kind experiences with their favorite Artists.

EVEN believes there needs to be a shift to the existing paradigm for emerging and established talent, particularly Black and Brown artists to earn their fair worth for their contributions to the music industry. "I'm encouraging artists to go through EVEN and use their system because as an artist, people should buy your art from you." - LaRussell. EVEN's MVP artist launch with Hip Hop artist LaRussell resulted in approximately $100,00 in revenue and a + 2000% increase in his overall streaming revenue. To put it into perspective, on streaming platforms, an artist would typically need over 200,000 fans per month to generate $5,000 in revenue. Built on the Blockchain technology, EVEN ensures that artists and their teams are paid immediately and transparently after each transaction.

"We are excited to champion EVEN's vision to capsize the music industry and thrilled to be leading their seed round investments. EVEN has built an elegant solution connecting artists with fans in a direct and profitable way for all parties,"- Steve Mech, CSA Partner. EVEN has raised a $2.2Million seed round led by CSA partners with participation from a diverse group of investors including gener8tor, VC414, gAngels, Daniel Rotman, Adie Akuffo-Afful, Donte Murry, and Ogo.

"At EVEN, we are passionate about evening out the playing field for Artists and Fans. Artists should be able to earn fairly for their artistic contributions, and OG Fans should not be edged out of concert tickets and access to their favorite artists. With our new funding, we will be accelerating our platform with innovative tools to connect and build authentic community between artists and fans," - Mag Rodriguez, EVEN, Founder & CEO.

The Future of Music is EVEN

EVEN was founded on two simple but powerful beliefs: Artists should be paid fairly for the music they create, and Artists and Fans should have a direct connection. We believe that Artists and Fans want to be connected in inspiring ways, and this is the foundation of EVEN's mission and how we build technology to support these communities.

New Product Features to include:

EVEN Chat , an on-platform destination for Artist-to-Fan communication but also fan-to-fan communication. Currently in Beta

EVEN Fan Connect, a tool allowing Artist teams to send SMS and email notifications directly to fans on EVEN. Currently in Beta

Following EVEN's beta launch projects with: French Montana, Destin Conrad, Kota the Friend and Xavier Omar, the future of music at EVEN is even more exciting with Spring & Summer music launches and partnerships to include:

Grammy nominated Artist, Omarion

Grammy nominated Artist, Jidenna

Emerging Artist, femdot.

EVEN will be launching over 600 artists before the end of the year, with a current waitlist of 4,000+ artists.

Media Contact: Tomi Talabi, press@even.biz, +19174952484

View original content:

SOURCE Even