Science-First Skincare Company Michal Morrison Secures Exclusive World-Wide License of Proprietary βSTEM6 Molecule, Supported by Over 25 Years of Research in Stem Cell Science

Science-First Skincare Company Michal Morrison Secures Exclusive World-Wide License of Proprietary βSTEM6 Molecule, Supported by Over 25 Years of Research in Stem Cell Science

AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Science-first skincare company Michal Morrison Inc., has officially received an exclusive world-wide license to use the revolutionary βSTEM6 molecular technology in skincare.

Michal Morrison (PRNewswire)

βSTEM6, a new superpower metamolecule ™, marks a new era of biomimetic skincare. A scientific breakthrough in the beauty industry, βSTEM6 is a new composition of matter that supports the skin's stem cell signaling pathway to awaken the millions of cells responsible for healthy-looking skin. As a result, skin is healthier, more radiant, and visibly rejuvenated.

Based on 25 years of stem cell science, the exclusive βSTEM6 technology was discovered by Dr. Fuqiang Ruan, an innovative scientist with a doctorate in Synthetic Organic Chemistry, and stem cell scientist Dr. Michael Kahn, Professor of Cancer Biology and Molecular Medicine at the Beckman Research Institute, City of Hope. Michal Morrison Inc. was founded by Austin-based entrepreneur Michal Ann Morrison. Michal's passion for a 'science –first approach to skincare' became her inspiration to create a product with novel technology and unparalleled efficacy.

Genesis Molecular Technologies Inc., an affiliate organization of Michal Morrison Inc, received the notice of allowance (NOA) from the United States Patent and Trademark Office on March 7, 2023. The patent relates generally to modulation of the Wnt/-catenin pathway in mammalian cells and tissues, and more particularly to novel CREB binding protein (CBP)/-catenin inhibitors and the cosmetic, and therapeutic uses thereof (e.g., in dermatological applications for skin, hair and nails), and methods of making the disclosed exemplary compounds.

Michal Morrison's inaugural hero product, Genesis βSTEM6 Molecular Serum, is the first and only bioserum with the patented βSTEM6 molecule. This molecular superpower uses your biology's inherent potential to extend cell longevity for healthier-looking skin.

The βSTEM6 molecule is exclusively available in Michal Morrison products. Genesis βSTEM6 Molecular Serum is available in a premium recyclable glass bottle on MichalMorrison.com for $175, or for $140 through a two-month subscription program.

For additional information and interview requests please contact:

Creative Media Marketing at michalmorrison@cmmpr.com

ABOUT MICHAL MORRISON, INC.: Michal Morrison, Inc. is a science-first skincare company established in stem cell science and supported by its novel βSTEM6 molecular technology. Founded by Michal Morrison in 2022, the company will premiere the first and only bioserum with the βSTEM6 molecule - Genesis βSTEM6 Molecular Serum. Michal Morrison products are available online at www.michalmorrison.com .

Michal Morrison (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Michal Morrison