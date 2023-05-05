Clozd appoints Libby Duane Adams, Alteryx co-founder, to board of directors

Data analytics executive to help accelerate adoption of win-loss analysis software

LEHI, Utah, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clozd, a leading provider of win-loss analysis software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Libby Duane Adams to its board of directors. Adams, the co-founder and chief advocacy officer of Alteryx, brings extensive industry knowledge and experience to support Clozd's mission of helping organizations grow revenue by improving sales win rates.

"I'm excited to join Clozd's board of directors and to help organizations unlock the value of win-loss analysis," Adams said. "As a user of Clozd's software, I've seen firsthand how it empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions and improve their win rates. Together, we'll bring attention to win-loss analysis as a business imperative."

Adams co-founded Alteryx in 1997 and helped build the company into a leading provider of analytics automation software. She's one of only a handful of female founders to take a technology company public. In her current role as chief advocacy officer, she leads Alteryx's SparkED program, which facilitates the upskilling of data literacy in education and the commercial sector.

"We're thrilled to have Libby join our board of directors," said Spencer Dent, co-founder and co-CEO of Clozd. "Her deep industry knowledge and experience in building a wildly successful company—along with her firsthand experience using our platform—will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our offering. Together, we'll drive accelerated growth and adoption of the Clozd Platform worldwide."

Adams is the latest addition to Clozd's board of directors, which also includes John D'Agostino, former chief revenue officer at Qualtrics. With her experience and leadership, Clozd is well-positioned to continue its impressive growth trajectory and help more companies improve business performance with win-loss analysis.

About Clozd:

Clozd is a leading provider of software and services for win-loss analysis, which helps organizations improve their sales win rates and consistently uncover the real reasons they win and lose business. Clozd serves clients in a wide range of industries, including enterprise software, business services, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, transportation, telecom, and more. For more information, visit clozd.com .

