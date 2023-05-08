Announcing The Village at Frieden and The Artisan, a New Luxury Four Star Destination Resort, in Fredericksburg, Texas

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas, May 8, 2023 Fredericksburg Development, Inc. announces the launch of The Village at Frieden, a 240-acre master planned community being developed in the historic City of Fredericksburg. Located between Austin and San Antonio, Fredericksburg, with its 175-year history, is in the center of the Texas Hill and Wine Country which attracts over five million visitors per year who are drawn to the area by the bucolic scenery, quaint small towns and dozens of vineyards and wineries.

The vision Frieden's founders had for the Village concept was to create, across the gently rolling topography of the site, a destination resort community that celebrates the history and culture of the Hill Country with a focus upon the wines and the foods of the region and brings a new level of personalized experiences, amenities, and services to the market. The Village of Frieden includes Frieden, a luxury residential gated community, the Artisan, a destination four-star luxury resort hotel, and the Verandas at Frieden, a luxury rental community. Additionally, the Village will ultimately showcase numerous other top-quality restaurant and entertainment venues, signature lifestyle retail shops, and intimate community parks that are connected by an extensive bike and walking trail system.

Chris Wilde, Vice President of Fredericksburg Development, Inc., said, "Fredericksburg has always been one of the most special destinations in the State of Texas. It's rich history, the growth of Central Texas, the explosion of the wine country and attraction to the beauty of the Texas Hill Country have all combined to make it the perfect place to build a world-class destination for people to enjoy with family and friends for generations to come."

The crown jewel of The Village at Frieden will be The Artisan, an inspiring Hill Country style resort with a welcoming campus style design, featuring 108 luxury suites with lavish guest amenities. Serving guests at The Artisan resort will be a 12,000 square foot Wellness Center, over 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor private events areas, a wine and food center featuring interactive cooking and wine tasting studios, a destination farm to table restaurant, roof top lounge, scratch made bakery and butchery, and a lagoon pool with lazy river and swim up bar. Complementing the resort hotel will be 40 stylishly designed, hotel serviced Artisan Cottages that will be offered for sale for those who wish to have their own private getaway at The Artisan and still be pampered as a guest of the hotel. Michael Monceaux, Principal at Overland Partners, the Architect for the project, said, "The project was designed as an open, deconstructed resort to have a size and scale that is sympathetic to the area and to the historic architecture found on Main Street in Fredericksburg. To bring world class amenities to this Hill Country site in a creative way, that is sensitive to the requirements of the zoning guidelines of the City and able to take advantage of the incredible hilltop views, is an amazing opportunity."

Across from the Village will be a retail center that will feature over 85,000 square feet of lifestyle shops, restaurants and hospitality located in several buildings that surround open spaces for gathering and enjoying each other's company and the finest accoutrements the Texas Hill and Wine Country has to offer.

Just a short walk from The Artisan and surrounding retail, prospective residents can choose between available custom estate homesites within the gates of Frieden or live in a luxury apartment community with broad appeal to Boomers and Millennials in the Verandas at Frieden.

The custom home community saw its first residents move in during 2022 and has sold roughly half its 83 phase one homesites. Phase two construction kicked off in early 2023 and includes an additional 25 homesites as well as the community center, pool, and private trail system. With many homes currently under construction or complete, there are spec homes available for sale, or buyers can purchase their favorite lot and build the perfect farmhouse to suit.

With groundbreaking expected by the end of 2023, the 300+ units at the Verandas will enjoy a large outdoor venue with a pool, restaurants, gardens, pickle ball courts, green spaces, and luxury lounge areas all focused on a central pond with trails connected to the broader Village. Light retail will also be included so that residents and visitors can enjoy boutique vendors as they stroll the common areas.

The Village of Frieden and The Artisan resort look forward to serving the Hill Country residents and visitors alike. For those looking for that special place for a wedding, corporate retreat, or simply a personal retreat to reconnect and recharge we look forward to having you join us, and it will be our privilege to welcome you as our guest and new friend.

Frieden - www.friedentx.com

The Artisan - www.theartisanhotel.com - Coming soon

The Verandas - Coming soon

