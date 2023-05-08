Dionisio Gutiérrez chairs Freedom House 2023 Annual Awards in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dionisio Gutiérrez, President of Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo and host of the television program Razón de Estado, is among the chairs of the Freedom House 2023 Annual Awards. Along with Ms. Jane Harman and Ms. Goli Ameri, PhD. Gutierrez cordially extends the invitation to attendees at the Conrad Washington, DC, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., to celebrate outstanding leaders who have championed freedom and democracy around the world.

Since 1943, the Freedom House Annual Awards have recognized exceptional individuals who have dedicated their lives to promoting freedom, human rights and democracy around the world. Recipients include Winston Churchill , Vaclav Havel , the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and others.

PhD. Dionisio Gutiérrez is a prominent Latin American civic and business leader who has dedicated his career to promoting the values of democracy, freedom and development in the region. Gutierrez is the first Latin American to serve on the Board of Directors of Freedom House. His civic and international media work has earned him numerous awards, including the Order of Civil Merit awarded by the King of Spain in 2014 and the "Empowerment for Democracy" award from Power Awards and the American Business Council Foundation in the United States in 2012.

The event promises to be a memorable occasion, bringing together distinguished guests from the political, business and social sectors to celebrate the achievements of these remarkable individuals.

For more information on the Freedom House 2023 Annual Awards, please click here.

