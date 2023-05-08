Inceptor Bio Appoints Matthias Schroff, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptor Bio, a biotechnology company advancing cell therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers, announced the appointment of Dr. Matthias Schroff as CEO effective today. Dr. Schroff will also join the Board of Directors. Dr. Schroff succeeds Mr. Shailesh Maingi, who will remain as Executive Chairman.

Dr. Schroff has extensive biopharmaceutical leadership experience with a track record of success building companies and developing new medicines in immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders. Dr. Schroff was most recently Chief Executive Officer of Exicure, a publicly traded biotechnology company developing gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs.

Prior to his role at Exicure, Dr. Schroff was the Chief Executive Officer of Vaximm AG and held several positions on management levels at Mologen, ultimately rising to Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Schroff earned a degree in Biochemistry at the University of Leibniz University Hannover and his Doctorate of Molecular Biology from Freie University Berlin.

"I am excited about the next chapter for the company under Matthias's leadership," said Mr. Maingi. "I am proud of the team we have built and all that we have accomplished together. Matthias's background and expertise in leading teams to success is a perfect fit for this stage of Inceptor's growth."

"I am thrilled to be taking on this new role at such an important time," said Dr. Schroff. "Inceptor Bio's commitment to advancing a diversified pipeline of cell therapies is highly differentiated, and I am excited to join the team at this important inflection point."

About Inceptor Bio

Founded in 2020, Inceptor Bio is a biotechnology company strategically advancing a pipeline of diversified cell therapies in oncology. Inceptor is developing CAR-T, CAR-M, & CAR-NK products engineered for optimal efficacy against solid tumors. Additional information about Inceptor Bio is available at www.inceptor.bio.

