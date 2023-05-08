NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE IS 'GIVING JOY' AND AWARDING FREE CRUISES TO EDUCATORS IN CELEBRATION OF TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK

- 20 Educators from the U.S. and Canada will be Awarded a Seven-Day Voyage and the Top Three Grand Prize Winners Will Have the Chance to Sail on the All-New Norwegian Viva -

- Norwegian's Giving Joy® Contest is Now Open and Accepting Nominations at www.nclgivingjoy.com from May 8 - June 9, 2023 -

MIAMI, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8 – 12, 2023), and the countless educators across North America, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced the launch of its fourth annual award-winning Giving Joy recognition program, which provides teachers with free cruises and the chance to set sail on Norwegian Viva, the Company's newest groundbreaking ship.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9122952-norwegian-cruise-line-giving-joy-awarding-free-cruises-to-educators/

The annual program serves to shine a light on educators, the unsung heroes of every community, and their relentless dedication to inspiring students and bringing joy to the classroom every day. To date, Norwegian's Giving Joy has awarded over 230 educators with a free cruise vacation and donated over $350,000 to local schools and teachers with the support of its brand partners. This year, NCL will award the top 20 teachers across the U.S. and Canada1 with the most votes a seven-day cruise for two. In addition, the top three grand prize winners will be invited to attend the exclusive Christening voyage of Norwegian Viva, the second vessel from the all-new Prima Class, later this year.

"We are proud to once again launch our Giving Joy campaign and to continue to celebrate the very important role teachers play in our community and for our youth, as well as to reinforce the connection between travel and education," said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We believe educators are a powerful source of inspiration, just like travel, where both aim to broaden perspectives, connect people around the world and bring awareness to different cultures and experiences."

Now through June 9, 2023, NCL is encouraging the public to nominate certified or accredited teachers in the U.S. and Canada who have made an impact in their life and inspire students each and every day by visiting www.nclgivingjoy.com.

On Norwegian's Giving Joy campaign, Shannon Cooke 2022 Giving Joy winner and teacher at Hunters Point Community Middle School in Long Island, NY said, "This was such a great experience. It was amazing to meet teachers from all over North America who shared very similar goals and visions of teaching. When I returned from my NCL cruise, I was able to incorporate my trip to the ancient ruins in Mexico into our sixth grade Civilizations unit."

Herrera continued, "My wife is a second-grade teacher, and I see first-hand the passion that goes behind connecting with and motivating students each and every day. It is an honor to award these hard-working educators and commend them for their dedication to their students. We look forward to welcoming them on board our ships and providing them with an unforgettable and well-deserved cruise vacation."

To nominate a beloved teacher, to vote, and for the contest terms and conditions, please visit www.nclgivingjoy.com/.

Click here to download a variety of assets to help spread the word and help communities identify commendable teachers in their schools.

For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line or to book a cruise, please visit www.ncl.com or call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or contact a travel professional. For Norwegian Viva's press kit and assets, click here.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 56 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 18 contemporary ships sail to 400 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

1 Excluding Quebec

View original content:

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line