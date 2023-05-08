Simplify Content Management with Newgen's Solutions Available on Guidewire Marketplace

MCLEAN, Va., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Newgen announced that Newgen's new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerators are now available to ClaimCenter and PolicyCenter users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Newgen's powerful content services platform facilitates content lifecycle management, secure content archival, and real-time collaboration, while ensuring privacy and security. Integrated with Guidewire, Newgen's platform links documents with claims data and policy information, enabling easy document access.

With Newgen's Contextual Content Services platform, insurers can:

Gain a unified view of all case-related content from a single interface.

Capture, store, organize, and manage policy and/or claims content in a centralized repository.

Create and deliver effective communications using pre-defined templates.

Leverage intuitive search tools and collaboration capabilities to enhance productivity.

"Our platform, recognised as a Leader by the Forrester Wave Report, Q1 2023, enables enterprise-wide digital transformation through end-to-end content management," said Rajvinder S. Kohli, Senior V.P. Sales, Newgen. "Through this partnership, Newgen and Guidewire can help insurers transform their traditional processes and enable them to become more customer-centric, digitally-enabled, value-driven and efficient."

"We applaud Newgen on the release of its new ClaimCenter and PolicyCenter apps," said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. "Newgen's integrations will help our shared customers collaborate efficiently, make better decisions, easily access information, and effectively manage documents."

About Newgen Software

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, communication management, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries. Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire's solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 180+ solution partners providing over 195+ integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

