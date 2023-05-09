Keds Announces Collaboration with Recreational Habits

The Heritage Brand Will Debut a New and Exclusive Sneaker Style

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic sneaker brand Keds, well-known for its compelling brand partnerships, announces today an exclusive footwear collection with sporty-chic brand Recreational Habits. The two brands are collaborating to launch a new luxe take on 'the court' sneaker, which merges both brands' perspectives on classic sport. The sneaker will debut alongside new clothing items from Recreational Habits and will be available for purchase online on May 18th.

(PRNewswire)

Inspired by Keds' undeniable court heritage, 'the court' is a fresh, modern take on a sneaker staple. Constructed of a premium leather and suede upper in clean and classic white and grey, this limited-edition style features a sporty pop of Recreational signature green, a pique upper lining, a co-branded cotton twill footbed and custom shoe box.

"For this collaboration, I drew inspiration from Keds' classic style and thought it would be interesting to put a preppy-chic spin on the iconic court sneaker," shared Jackie Skye Muller, Co-Founder of Recreational Habits. "The court is the perfect shoe to throw on for any occasion and can be dressed up and down depending on the activity. I wanted the sneaker to be super versatile."

The sneaker includes leather upper with suede overlays, lace-to-toe upper for an adjustable width, pique and twill lining, a 10% recycled PU foam Softerra™ footbed, and a lightweight rubber outsole. The shoe will be offered in sizes 5 through 11 and will be available to shop online for $100 on www.recreationalhabits.com, www.keds.com, www.bandier.com, and www.shopbop.com.

"While a partnership with Recreational Habits made so much sense from an aesthetic perspective, it was really shared values that brought our two brands together for this project. Prior to the launch of this collaborative sneaker, Keds has been very excited to support Recreational Habits in its mission of creating greater access to traditionally gated club sports," says Nicole Underwood, Director of Brand, Collaborations, and Energy at Keds. "The fact we were able to also work with the Recreational Habits team on a shoe that reinterprets Keds extensive court heritage is such an exciting next step in an already great partnership."

For more information, follow @Keds and @RecreationalHabits.

Keds

For over 100 years, Keds has been making timeless, comfortable, accessible footwear for consumers to step out into the world their way. Ever since the creation of the iconic Keds Champion "sneaker" in 1916, Keds has held the belief that when we feel comfortable inside and out, we can leap forward and make our mark on the world. This belief continues to inspire and drive us every day. We design every product to support everyone— to give them the versatility, comfort, and style they need to live confidently as their truest selves.

Keds. Wear Yours.

Keds is part of the Designer Brands world-class portfolio of Owned Brands. Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry by inspiring self-expression across every facet of its enterprise.

Recreational Habits

Recreational Habits was created to bring the exclusive world of the preppy elite and their hobbies to the historically excluded. We believe that all people, regardless of color, should be able to experience the joys of Recreational sport and living. Our hope is to knock down country clubs' unspoken bias and rewrite the rules unapologetically through product focused on sportswear. Recreational Habits reprograms the way our culture looks at preppy style and country club culture by introducing products and clinics that are inviting, fresh, and from an inclusive point of view.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keds