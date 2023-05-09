NASA Announces Upcoming Retirement of Space Technology Head

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James L. Reuter, associate administrator for NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD), announced Tuesday he will retire from NASA after 40 years of service. Reuter's retirement will be effective Friday, June 30.

James L. Reuter, associate administrator for the Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD), announced his retirement from NASA after 40 years of service. Credits: NASA (PRNewswire)

"Under Jim's leadership, STMD expanded its excellent work developing cross-cutting technologies that support NASA's current and future missions for the benefit of all, demonstrating technologies that provide more efficient ways of sending data, improved propulsion, next-generation landing capabilities, and more," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "During Jim's tenure, he created new innovative partnerships with industry and other government agencies to accelerate NASA's technology work, with a special focus on innovating for the lunar surface. Jim also established new initiatives to foster talent within academia and the agency's early-career workforce, all while increasing investment in technology development across the agency."

Reuter has led STMD since 2018. He was STMD's deputy associate administrator from 2017-2018 and deputy associate administrator for Programs from 2015-2017. Before joining STMD, Reuter served in multiple leadership roles in the agency's human spaceflight programs and at Marshall Space Flight Center. His NASA career began at Marshall, where he was an aerospace engineer in the Structures and Propulsion Laboratory. Reuter then took his expertise to NASA's Johnson Space Center, where he served as Environmental Control and Life Support System manager for the International Space Station from formation until the space station was permanently occupied. Over the years, Reuter also has led several offices for the International Space Station, Constellation, and Space Shuttle Programs, including a leading role in managing the shuttle's return to flight after the Columbia accident.

Reuter's work has been recognized many times by NASA, with awards including a 2019 Presidential Rank Award, 2019 Distinguished Service Medal, 2016 Outstanding Leadership Medal, 2013 NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal, a 2008 NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal, a 2002 NASA Exceptional Service Medal, a 1998 Silver Snoopy Award, and a 1993 Space Station Award of Merit.

NASA will conduct a nationwide search and open competition for a new associate administrator.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA