Harness Introduces Continuous Error Tracking to Provide Developer-First Observability for Modern Applications

New Module on the Harness Platform Enables Developers to Proactively Identify and Resolve Errors Across the Software Delivery Lifecycle in Minutes Instead of Weeks

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness Inc., the Modern Software Delivery Platform™ company, today announced the availability of Harness Continuous Error Tracking (CET), a new module designed to provide developer-first observability for modern applications, enabling developers to proactively identify and solve errors across the entire software delivery lifecycle (SDLC). Harness CET offers a range of key benefits for developers, including reducing escaped defects, eliminating manual troubleshooting, and faster resolution of customer issues, allowing teams to find and fix issues in minutes instead of weeks, improving both developer and end-user satisfaction. To learn more about Harness Continuous Error Tracking please visit www.harness.io/products/continuous-error-tracking.

Harness logo (PRNewsfoto/Harness) (PRNewswire)

Developers today spend up to 75% of their time debugging code. However, most observability solutions focus on production monitoring for Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) teams, leaving developers with limited visibility into application behavior during the development and deployment phases.

Harness CET is a developer-first observability solution, with end-to-end visibility that enables developers to observe errors, debug code and create quality gates in the Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Delivery (CD) stages. By correlating these errors with those observed in production, Harness CET enables developers to prioritize remediation efforts and ensure faster time-to-resolution. This innovative approach empowers developers to deliver higher quality applications and significantly reduces the time and effort required for troubleshooting and debugging, making Harness CET an invaluable tool for any modern application development team.

"Our goal is to empower developers by providing a solution that addresses the pain points unmet by traditional error tracking and observability tools," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and cofounder of Harness. "Harness Continuous Error Tracking offers unparalleled visibility and context, enabling teams to quickly identify, diagnose, and resolve issues, ultimately ensuring a better experience for both developers and customers."

"We deploy new features and changes frequently, so it's crucial for us to have a tool that provides real-time feedback on application performance. Harness CET has been instrumental in helping us maintain high-quality standards and has greatly simplified our debugging process. We can now confidently deploy code changes, knowing that we have the ability to detect and address issues early on," said Sanjay Singh, Head of DevSecOps at Games24x7.

"As a developer, having a comprehensive observability solution has been a game-changer. With Harness CET, we can identify errors and exceptions in our code as soon as they occur, and proactively address them before they become bigger issues. This has not only improved our application's reliability but also saved us a lot of time and effort in debugging and troubleshooting," said Huy Hoang, Manager of Software Engineering at Ritchie Bros.

Key features of Harness Continuous Error Tracking include:

Runtime Code Analysis : Enables developers to reproduce and resolve errors with complete context. By providing complete visibility into every exception's source code, variables, and environment state, issues are routed directly to the right developer for faster resolution. With the ability to capture state across the entire call stack, Harness CET provides developers with full context of errors, including code variables and objects up to 10 levels deep into the heap—more than any other provider.

Code Quality Gates : Ensures that bad code is stopped from being promoted with quality gates in the CI/CD pipeline. Harness CET then creates guardrails to ensure only high-quality code advances. This prevents unreliable releases from being promoted to staging and production environments.

Release Stability: Allows developers to compare current or past releases to understand trends in new, critical, and resurfaced errors. This insight helps teams maintain release quality over time.

Harness CET integrates with popular monitoring solutions, such as AppDynamics, Dynatrace, DataDog, NewRelic, and Splunk; natively integrates into Harness build and deployment pipelines; integrates with other third-party CI/CD solutions; or can be used standalone.

About Harness

Harness is the leading end-to-end platform for complete software delivery. It provides a simple, safe, and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their weekends back. Harness is based in San Francisco. Please visit www.harness.io or @harnessio to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harness