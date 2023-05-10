Infor Positioned as a Leader, for 5th Consecutive Time, in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems

Infor recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Gartner® Inc. has positioned Infor as a Leader, for the fifth consecutive time, in its 2023 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS). Infor was positioned in the Leaders Quadrant for its ability to execute and its completeness of vision.

"Despite being a very mature market, recent macro factors and disruptions have spurred innovation," Gartner states in the report. "However, while economic and business conditions are challenging for some vendors and regions, the overall market is forecast to exceed $3.35 billion by 2027 with a five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. WMS offerings continue to differ in areas such as usability, adaptability, decision support, scalability both up and down market, use of emerging technologies and life cycle costs. Furthermore, customers increasingly favor suites that can support end-to-end supply chain and logistics process orchestration. Gartner refers to these areas as supply chain convergence and supply chain execution convergence (related to convergence of operational activities)."

Vishal Minocha, Infor vice president of product management, said, "Market dynamics, growing supply chain complexity, increased automation and a changing labor force are challenging companies to leverage cloud technology and better utilize assets to fuel profitable growth. We believe Infor's being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, for the fifth consecutive time, recognizes our ability to enable perfect order fulfillment through Infor WMS."

Infor WMS combines advanced warehousing capabilities with highly configurable rules, built-in labor, task, and inventory management, as well as 3D visualization, in a single intuitive solution. This unified approach helps businesses holistically assess requirements, incorporate value-added services, prioritize tasks, and eliminate bottlenecks. In this way, Infor enables consistent order fulfillment, while improving throughput and costs.

Infor WMS aims to combine agility with the power of the cloud to help organizations onboard new warehouses and customers quickly. This agile, cloud-based system is designed to enable organizations to enrich service levels and increase product velocity. Designed with configurability and intuitive use, Infor WMS is ready to power next-generation, technology-enhanced, global warehousing operations.

