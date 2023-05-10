OtterBox Flexes Protection for Latest Devices from Google

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox protects the all-new phones from Google with Thin Flex for Pixel Fold and Commuter Series for Pixel 7a.1 These protective cases for Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a are available on otterbox.com.

"As phone designs evolve, OtterBox innovates," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "Foldable phones offer new design considerations for our team, but with 25 years of protection expertise we're always up for a challenge. Thin Flex is designed to protect Pixel Fold while allowing all of its features to shine without interference."

Thin Flex Series for Pixel Fold to offer protection no matter how the device is used. This ultra-slim, precision-designed foldable phone case protects your device without interfering with the features and functions of Pixel Fold and is made with over 50% recycled plastic. Thin Flex Series snaps onto your phone in an instant and stays on to guard against drops, scratches and scrapes.

Commuter Series for Pixel 7a is a thin, pocket-friendly case made with 35% recycled plastic. The case slips in and out of pockets easily and has a secure grip for confident handling. Commuter Series has dual layer, soft inner slipcover and hard outer shell to absorb and deflect impact while port covers block dirt and dust.

Thin Flex Series and Commuter Series are wireless charging compatible and pair with OtterBox Folding Wireless Charging Stand for a quick power boost at home on a nightstand or on the go. OtterBox Thin Flex for Pixel Fold is coming soon and Commuter Series for Pixel 7a is available now otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.2 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1 Thin Flex and Commuter Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

