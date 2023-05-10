Probo Medical Completes Acquisition of National Ultrasound

TAMPA, Fla., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Probo Medical ("Probo"), a leading global provider of medical imaging equipment, parts, repair and service, announced the acquisition of National Ultrasound, Inc. ("National"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

National was founded in 2003 in Duluth, GA and has grown to be one of the largest ultrasound marketing and sales organizations in the country. National has been recognized in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for seven consecutive years. Their team brings over 250 years of combined experience working with major ultrasound OEM's. Over recent years, National has established themselves as a premier provider of ultrasound sales and support to veterinary practices across the country.

"National has a deep history for their sales and marketing prowess, selling new and pre-owned ultrasound equipment to private practices across the country," said Michael Asmer, CEO of Probo. "They have leveraged that position to expand into the veterinary market. The opportunity to connect this expertise to our world-class ultrasound sales, service, and repair services is tremendously exciting."

"National has been a business built on relationships: with our employees, customers and OEM partners. We found the same values in Probo as we were looking for a partner that could support, and even accelerate, our growth. The depth, breadth and value proposition of Probo's offering in ultrasound is second to none and we are excited to share that with our customers," said Joe Williams, CEO of National.

Probo Medical is backed by Avista Capital Partners, a leading New York-based private equity firm with more than 40 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally.

About Probo Medical

Probo Medical is a diversified supplier of refurbished diagnostic imaging equipment sales, service, rental, repair and installation of a vast array of imaging equipment, including ultrasound, c-arm, x-ray, mammography, fluoroscopy, MRI and CT. For more information about Probo Medical, visit http://www.probomedical.com/.

About National Ultrasound, Inc.

National Ultrasound, Inc. founded in 2003, in Duluth, GA provides ultrasound sales, service, maintenance, repair and applications solutions to healthcare facilities across the United States. For more information on National Ultrasound, Inc., visit https://www.nationalultrasound.com/ and https://www.nvetmed.com/

