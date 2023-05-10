Westminster dog DNA test sponsor Embark donates $10k to Cornell University Richard P. Riney Canine Health Center

Donation is being made in the name of Best in Show winner, Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen, Buddy

BOSTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark Veterinary, Inc. , a global leader in dog health and genetics, today announced its donation of $10,000 to the Cornell Richard P. Riney Canine Health Center. As the official dog DNA test of the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan® for the fifth consecutive year, Embark's donation in the name of Best in Show winner, Buddy the Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen, sets its total canine health research donations at $50,000.

Embark's donation of $10,000 to the Cornell Richard P. Riney Canine Health Center in the name of Best in Show winner, Buddy the Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen, at the Westminster Dog Show. (PRNewswire)

The missions of both the Cornell Richard P. Riney Canine Health Center and Embark are intrinsically aligned – both are dedicated to improving the lives of dogs and helping them lead longer, healthier lives. Currently, the center is working on research projects including how canine osteosarcoma cells respond to a combination of Spatially Fractionated Radiotherapy (SFRT) and chemotherapy; and the development of a non-invasive blood sampling technique that allows for earlier detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer in dogs.

"As official research partners, this donation bolsters a longstanding relationship between the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine and Embark that accelerates efforts to help canine health research meet the needs of dogs," said Dr. Lorin D. Warnick, professor of ambulatory and production medicine and Austin O. Hooey Dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University.

The Best in Show winner, Buddy, officially known as CH Soletrader Buddy Holly, is a Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen. These French scent hounds are good-natured and extroverted. A French breed originally utilized in hunting hares, the PBGV is compact and tough, with an alert outlook.

"Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen are a great fit for dog owners who are looking for a short, happy hound. But, as a relatively rare breed, families should be prepared to get on a waitlist to get a puppy from a reputable breeder," says Embark Veterinary Geneticist Dr. Jenna Dockweiler. "Spectators who fell in love with a certain breed at this year's show can learn more about finding a reputable breeder on the Embark website ."

About Embark

Embark Veterinary, Inc. was launched in 2015 with a passion for scientific research and a lifelong love for dogs. Starting with its best-in-class canine DNA test, Embark is building a powerful platform for scientific discovery that will accelerate advancements in personalized dog care. Embark offers the most scientifically advanced, most trusted, and highest-rated dog DNA tests on the market that helps dog owners, breeders, and veterinarians learn about their dog's breed, health, and ancestry. Customers gain hundreds of actionable insights that inform more proactive care, and every test fuels new research to help all dogs lead longer, healthier lives. Embark is an official research partner of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, was named to the Inc. 5000 list for the past two years, and was included on Forbes ' next billion-dollar startups list.

For more information, visit Embark's website at EmbarkVet.com , and follow Embark on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

(PRNewsfoto/Embark Vet) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Embark Veterinary Inc.