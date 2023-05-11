CBC Summit launches to convene leading industry executives, regulators, and legislators in Crypto Banking and Compliance

CBC Summit launches to convene leading industry executives, regulators, and legislators in Crypto Banking and Compliance

The founders and hosts of PBC Conference recently announced their expansion with the addition of the CBC Summit.

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "CBC Summit 2023 will bring together 100+ leading executives to address banking & compliance challenges in the crypto industry."

CBC Summit: Crypto Banking & Compliance (PRNewswire)

CBC Summit is a curated, one-day event with 100+ executives addressing crypto banking and compliance challenges.

For the last four years, the team behind CBC Summit has been instrumental in addressing banking and compliance challenges for the cannabis industry through their flagship event, PBC Conference.

With the current state of crypto banking, it's now paramount to address the challenges plaguing the crypto community and provide the same level of support, education, and partnership opportunities that have helped drive the cannabis industry forward over the last four years.

Building on their extensive and growing network of compliance and banking professionals and state and federal government legislators and regulators, the team is now tackling the crypto industry, with the launch of CBC Summit.

Panel topics at the inaugural CBC Summit 2023 include:

To bank, or not to bank, the crypto industry

What do crypto exchanges & crypto related companies look for in a banking partner?

Standing up a bank's crypto compliance program

Crypto contributions to battling financial crime

FIAT On-ramps & Off-ramps

CBC Summit CEO, Joshua Radbod, adds,

"I'm excited to bring our success and experience, in helping the cannabis industry, to the crypto community. Having run the PBC Conference for the last four years and helping the Cannabis Banking Ecosystem™ grow and mature, I believe we have the team, experience, and reputation to now help the crypto industry in the same way.

Just like we did with PBC, the CBC Summit will bring together both the government and private sector to move this industry forward, together."

Register now to join us for the inaugural CBC Summit on September 28th, 2023, at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C. ( REGISTER ).

About: The CBC Team created and operates a portfolio of events dedicated to tackling banking & compliance challenges in emerging industries. CBC Summit covers the crypto industry while PBC Conference (in its 4th annual season) covers the cannabis industry. More information at https://www.cbcsummit.io/

Contact: info@cbcsummit.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CBC Summit