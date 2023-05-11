Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Coldwell Banker Real Estate Reports Domestic and International Results for its Affiliate Network

Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

The brand retained more than $3.2 billion in domestic sales volume in Q1 2023

MADISON, N.J., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand, today announced the retention of 25 affiliated domestic companies through renewal and succession strategy efforts, accounting for more than $3.2 billion in sales volume in Q1. Coldwell Banker Real Estate continued its dedication to growth by welcoming 5 domestic companies and the Coldwell Banker international master franchisees reported 22 international companies affiliated in the first quarter of 2023.

The following affiliated companies joined the network in Q1 2023:

COLDWELL BANKER U.S

Coldwell Banker Landstar Properties

Whitefish, Mont.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Landstar Properties

Kalispel, Mont.

Coldwell Banker Best Life Realty

Aiken, S.C.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Collins-Maury

Collierville, Tenn.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Select Properties

Vienna, W.Va.

COLDWELL BANKER INTERNATIONAL

Coldwell Banker Canada

 

Coldwell Banker Dawnflight Realty

Exeter, Ontario, Canada

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Coldwell Banker France

 

Coldwell Banker Heritage Realty

Lyon, France

Coldwell Banker Esterel Realty

Saint-Raphaël, France

Coldwell Banker Italy

 

 

 

Coldwell Banker 24Re

Naples, Italy

Coldwell Banker Best Properties

Perugia, Italy

Coldwell Banker Beta

Rome, Italy

Coldwell Banker Odissea Real Estate

Formello, Italy

Coldwell Banker Mexico

 

 

Coldwell Banker Gold

Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico

Coldwell Banker Innova

Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico

Coldwell Banker Zicatela

Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico

Coldwell Banker Paraguay

Coldwell Banker Origenes

Asunción, Paraguay

Coldwell Banker Turkey

 

 

 

Coldwell Banker Aym

Muğla, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Expertiz

İzmir, Turkey

Coldwell Banker HD

Kocaeli, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Modum

İstanbul-Anadolu, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Nexus

İstanbul-Anadolu, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Pozitif

İstanbul-Anadolu, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Royal

İstanbul-Avrupa, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Solo

İstanbul-Anadolu, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Tower

Kocaeli, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Yapici

İstanbul-Avrupa, Turkey

QUOTES:

"We continue to guide our affiliated companies and entrepreneurs toward success, unlocking their full potential through the continuous provision of tools, education and networking opportunities. Expanding into new territories strengthens the power of the brand and I congratulate our international team on their successful franchise launches. We're honored to stand as a global industry powerhouse."

Liz Gehringer, president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands, and acting president of affiliate business and COO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of over 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in more than 2,700 offices across 39 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2023 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

