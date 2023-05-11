Constellation Network Achieves Scalability, Security and Defense Approval in Executing U.S. Air Force Phase II Blockchain Contract

By Using Blockchain to Secure an End-to-End Data Exchange with Commercial Partners, This Solution Paves the Way for Becoming a Federal Standard

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Network , a decentralized network and Web3 Blockchain ecosystem, today announced the completion of their Phase II contract with the Department of Defense (DoD). This Phase II contract completion advances Constellation Network as one of the first Blockchain companies to ever complete a 'Direct to Phase II' government contract, or a government contract focused on producing a well-defined deliverable prototype. With Constellation Network's focus on adoption, this marks a major milestone to have been validated and approved by the DoD through the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) as a scalable, secure and defense approved Blockchain demonstration.

Founded in 2017, Constellation Network is a privately funded and founder operated Blockchain ecosystem that developed the Hypergraph Transfer Protocol (HGTP). HGTP provides Web3 developers a comprehensive network to cryptographically secure, validate, and process data for any digital application. Constellation Network has productized Web3 development tools, such as their Euclid SDK , allowing anyone to build Blockchain networks for big data, creating trust and transparency around data collection, validation, and transacting. Just as HTTP is the foundation to the World Wide Web, HGTP contains the rules that shape the way Blockchains seamlessly and securely communicate sensitive data with one another.

When The U.S. Air Force (USAF) first awarded the SBIR Phase II contract to Constellation Network, it was clear the DoD was looking for a secure way to effectively and efficiently transfer confidential data across their Defense Transportation System commercial airlift partners without sacrificing cost or speed. After an initial successful and promising thirteen months development effort they were pleased to continue this partnership to further development and adaptation of distributed ledger and smart contracts technology capabilities for their operations. This has been a great example of the AFWERX's mission of aligning innovative small business technology developers to meet Air Force mission needs, in an agile and affordable technology transition process.

Constellation partnered with Kinnami Software Corporation in 2022 to integrate AmiShare, Kinnami's resilient data fabric software with Constellation's distributed ledger solution. AmiShare simplifies data availability and ensures data is secure, even when data is at rest. Constellation's collaboration with the USAF and commercial partners such as Kinnami is focused on SBIR's mission to provide innovative capabilities to further strengthen the national defense of the United States of America. The ongoing success of this partnership is a testament to the DoD's commitment in protecting our nation's security.

"This contract proves the core promises of what distributed ledger technology can and will continue to bring forward for not only government agencies, but any industry. We are no longer stuck proving proof of concepts such as ease of deployment, speed and scalability" said Benjamin Diggles, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Constellation Network. "We are excited to move forward with our next contract to prove out the next layer of capabilities such as Constellation's L0 Blockchain interoperability and scalable data exchanges with the commercial partner contracting ecosystem. Our focus now and moving forward is on the adoption and workflow optimization of legacy communication systems."

Decentralization of data assurance is not a common use case for Blockchain because traditional decentralized networks require high transaction fees to utilize and are also unable to cryptographically secure much more than a cryptocurrency ledger balance. Constellation uses prioritization fees on top of a feeless network to accommodate use cases like the DoD use case which provides network incentives with flexibility.

