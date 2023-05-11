New Study Includes REVIAN RED as Part of Multimodal Treatment Protocol for Hair Loss

DURHAM, N.C., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REVIAN Inc., an aesthetic medical technology company dedicated to rejuvenating hair and skin by stimulating the body's natural processes with light, today announced its REVIAN RED Hair Growth System has been included in a new clinical study evaluating the use of a multimodal aesthetics protocol to treat androgenetic alopecia.

Androgenetic alopecia (AGA) is the most common form of hair loss in both men and women, affecting an estimated 80 million individuals in the U.S. alone. Over 50% of men aged 50+ have some degree of hair loss and women are most likely to experience hair loss after childbirth and/or menopause. In addition to impacting physical appearances, individuals with hair loss often experience emotional distress and decline in self-confidence.

The ongoing study, conducted by Spectrum Advanced Aesthetics in Portland, Oregon, and led by Selisha Abbas, CAE, Mary Neilsen, LPN/CAE, and Rachel Miller, LPN/CAE, began in July 2022 and follows an internally developed treatment protocol utilizing multiple advanced aesthetic treatment modalities. Study participants are an equal distribution of men and women aged 18 - 65 experiencing hair loss, with no underlying health conditions. Prior to enrollment, participants received a baseline scalp sonogram, medical grade imaging, and hair loss classification and rating.

"With the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic, reported premature hair loss from men and women has increased substantially, along with a spike in online searches for hair loss causes, remedies, and treatments," said Spectrum Advanced Aesthetics lead researcher Selisha Abbas. "Revian Red's ease of use and best in class performance made it the clear choice for us to include as a critical part of the protocol."

The study consists of two phases:

Phase One (correction) treatment protocol involves a combination of in-clinic procedures and home-based treatments. In-office procedures include PRP with microneedling, ultrasound, and Hydrafacial Keravive scalp treatments. Participants are also instructed to use a combination of products at home which include the REVIAN RED Hair Growth System, as well as a nutraceutical, shampoo, and scalp serum.

Phase Two (maintenance) consists of three Hydrafacial Keravive scalp treatments spaced four weeks apart, quarterly in-clinic follow-up visits, and recommended quarterly PRP + microneedling scalp treatments. Participants are encouraged to continue with the at home protocol of REVIAN RED, nutraceutical, and hair care product during the maintenance phase.

"While there is widely demonstrated support for utilizing combination therapies to address hair loss within the field of dermatology, to our knowledge this is the first study of its kind to evaluate a specific set of in-clinic and home-based treatments used at the same time. We are proud Spectrum Advanced Aesthetics has chosen REVIAN RED to be part of this potential new hair loss protocol," said John Oakley, CEO of REVIAN.

Current findings amongst the study's first cohort of participants include increased hair density, increased scalp blood flow, reduced scalp sensitivity and new terminal hair growth. Phase One is expected to conclude at the end of 2023, with data more data available in early 2024.

The REVIAN RED System is an FDA cleared, lightweight wireless cap controlled by a mobile App that functions to provide a hair loss treatment for men and women using precision LED light. The device's patented dual wavelength LED technology provides broader scalp coverage and better skin penetration than red lasers used in low level light therapy (LLLT) producing the best clinical trial performance of any hair rejuvenation treatment available on the market. REVIAN RED uses a patented combination of two wavelengths of LED light to stimulate the production and release of nitric oxide, proven to increase local blood flow, reduce inflammation, and inhibit DHT production which provides the right environment for new hair growth. REVIAN RED's cleared indication for use is the treatment of androgenetic alopecia and to promote hair growth in males who have Norwood-Hamilton classifications of IIa-V patterns of hair loss and to treat androgenetic alopecia and promote hair growth in females who have Ludwig-Savin Scale I-1 to II-4, II1, II2 or frontal patterns of hair loss; both with Fitzpatrick Skin Types I-IV.

REVIAN, an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC, is an aesthetic medical technology innovator dedicated to stimulating the body's natural processes to rejuvenate hair and skin with light. The company creates products that precisely deliver light and allow people to experience its regenerative potential in the convenience of their own homes. KNOW Bio is committed to partnering with health-care providers and other caring professionals to deliver meaningful results, backed by scientific data. For more information, visit www.revian.com.

