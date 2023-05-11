PSG Global Solutions Wins Best of RPO Award for 4th Consecutive Year

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PSG Global, a leading provider of recruitment process outsourcing and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teleperformance, announced today that it received the 2023 Best of RPO award from ClearlyRated Business Solutions for the fourth consecutive year. The recognition places PSG Global Solutions among the top 2 percent of recruitment process outsourcers in the United States and Canada, showcasing its commitment to providing exceptional experiences to clients and internal employees.

The award means PSG Global obtained a Net Promoter Score® of at least 50 percent, indicating that it provides exceptionally high levels of client service to its RPO clients.

"We are honored to be recognized by ClearlyRated, which has built an incredible community of RPOs that are dedicated to a culture of transparency and service excellence," explains Brian Cotter, co-founder of PSG Global Solutions. "Their support and partnership have been invaluable in recognizing and celebrating the efforts of RPOs in the industry."

ClearlyRated's Best of RPO is the nation's only service excellence award for the RPO industry that leverages third-party validated survey responses from RPO firm clients. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the RPO industry, revealing which RPO firms deliver the highest quality of service to their clients.

"We are thrilled to announce PSG Global as one of our 2023 Best of RPO winners," shares Eric Gregg, founder and CEO of ClearlyRated. "It is an impressive accomplishment to make the list. And this is PSG's fourth year on it. They continue to be an inspiration to the industry with their consistent and remarkable service."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million. Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

