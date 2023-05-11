RAID: CALL OF THE ARBITER NEW TRAILER REVEALS A DEEPER LOOK INTO THE WIDELY ANTICIPATED LIMITED ANIMATED SERIES

Building on the Success of Early Trailers, A New Official Story Trailer Drops Today Ahead of Series Premiere May 18

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plarium , a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games, today has released the official trailer for its upcoming limited animated series RAID: Call of the Arbiter. The 60-second trailer reveals a deeper look into key characters and the mystical world of Teleria ahead of the series premiere on YouTube on May 18, 2023. The series was a global effort involving over 400 people from across Pixel United , the Top 5 global mobile-first publisher, and will include 10 five-minutes-long episodes released weekly through July 20.

The series Official Story Trailer, released today, can be viewed at https://youtu.be/H3dK9HA0M_g . This continues to build on the momentum for the Official Teaser and Official Cinematic Trailer videos which now has millions of views.

Based on the popular mobile and PC RPG game RAID: Shadow Legends , the storyline will follow some of the game's most beloved characters, as well as introduce new faces. The Plarium team has also carefully constructed auxiliary bonus content to invite viewers to explore the backstories. This is the next step in building the mobile game IP into a robust fantasy universe and follows the recent release of over 70 new backstories in the game. A weekly "Discover the Lore" series has been produced to offer viewers a deeper understanding of the characters and plotlines, which will be released two days after each episode.

"We're excited to release RAID: Call of the Arbiter next week and share how we've turned the RAID video game IP into an entire world ripe for exploration," said Nicholas Day, Vice President Creative, Plarium and Executive Producer. "The Plarium team in collaboration with our external production partners Rollman Entertainment, Lex + Otis, and TeamTO have worked tirelessly for the past three years to bring this project to life and we thank them." In addition to Day, Gary Rosenfeld, Head of Business Development North America at Pixel United is Executive Producer of the animated series.

"Developing the RAID: Call of the Arbiter limited animated series is a big step for one of Plarium's most successful franchises and we're looking forward to the long-term value it will bring," said Schraga Mor, CEO, Plarium.

Over 1 million gamers who play RAID: Shadow Legends daily will be offered a fully immersed experience with an in-game episode viewer, released today, to watch the series while they play, as well as a full schedule of RAID: Call of the Arbiter inspired events and promotions, including a "code case" challenge where fans can decipher hidden codes in each episode for additional in-game rewards.

New episodes release on Thursdays at 10 a.m. ET on the following schedule and can be viewed for free on the Call of the Arbiter Limited Series YouTube playlist at https://bit.ly/RAIDCOTA.

Episode 1: May 18, 2023

Episode 2: May 25, 2023

Episode 3: June 1, 2023

Episode 4: June 8, 2023

Episode 5: June 15, 2023

Episode 6: June 22, 2023

Episode 7: June 29, 2023

Episode 8: July 6, 2023

Episode 9: July 13, 2023

Episode 10: July 20, 2023

Additionally, a three-part "Inside Look" will feature behind-the-scenes interviews with the creators and stars of the series with the first episode airing on May 18 after the series premiere, followed by airings on June 19 and July 24.

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as PC through the Microsoft Store or the Plarium Play platform. To learn more about Plarium, follow @PlariumGames on YouTube, @Plarium on Instagram, and /Plarium on LinkedIn.

About Pixel United

Pixel United is the free-to-play, mobile-first games business of Aristocrat Leisure Ltd (ASX: ALL). Its portfolio comprises three operating businesses spanning multiple key game genres: Product Madness (UK), Plarium (Israel), and Big Fish Games (USA). Pixel United has also established PxU Studios focused on developing disruptive new games in rapidly growing segments, exploring the latest tech trends and expanding its pipeline of content and IP over time. As a global business, with a growing team of 3,000 people in 21 Studio locations worldwide, Pixel United leverages its recognizable game brands, best-in-class LIVE ops, in-house development, business intelligence and marketing capabilities, with strong investment in talent to fuel its performance and deliver sustainable long-term growth. www.pixelunited.com

About Plarium

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 450 million registered gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes 20 games ranging from hardcore RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Vikings: War of Clans, Lost Island: Blast Adventure, and the Stormfall franchise. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Plarium employs more than 1400 specialists at its headquarters and eight offices and studios around the globe. Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play, our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United, the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.

