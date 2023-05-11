Storage Post Self Storage announces partnership with the New York Yankees

BRONX, N.Y., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Post Self Storage is pleased to announce our partnership with the New York Yankees. Storage Post owns and operates 30 self-storage facilities in the New York metro area, including five properties in the Bronx, home to the New York Yankees.

Storage Post Self Storage will be featured throughout Yankee Stadium, on the concourse televisions, LED animation in the Great Hall and placement on outfield terrace deck LED signage. Storage Post will also have the opportunity to provide Yankees game tickets to new customers through its website.

"We are incredibly excited to be associated with such an iconic baseball team as the New York Yankees." said Dylan Delaune, Storage Post's Chief Operating Officer-"Yankees fans are highly concentrated in the markets we serve and their pride and winning attitude coincide with Storage Post's goals of delivering high-quality self-storage assets and a winning customer experience."

Storage Post Self-Storage is growing throughout the New York City area. The company acquired 11 properties in 2022 and Storage Post's acquisitions team expects to add several additional high quality self-storage facilities this year through a combination of existing property acquisitions, ground-up development and select management contracts.

About Storage Post Self-Storage

Storage Post Self Storage is a leading self-storage company that is transforming the storage industry. The company focuses on quality products, operational excellence, positive customer service and increased returns for investors. Storage Post has locations along the East Coast and throughout the South and is rapidly expanding through self-storage acquisitions and development. For more information on Storage Post visit www.storagepost.com.

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees (www.yankees.com and @yankees on social media) are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

Acquisitions Contact:

Jack Giannola

Director of Acquisitions

201-679-6790

Jgiannola@storagepost.com

Media Contact:

Steve Gruver

Director of Marketing

404-201-6611

sgruver@storagepost.com

