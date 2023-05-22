Ascend Hotel Collection Continues Global Expansion in Top Markets

Industry's first and largest soft brand kicks off 2023 with new deal signings and openings in unique, experiential destinations

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ascend Hotel Collection, part of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), opened 2023 with an impressive first quarter, further solidifying its status as the industry's largest upscale soft brand collection with over 330 hotels open or in development worldwide. The Collection awarded seven new agreements and added four new properties to its global portfolio in the first quarter of 2023, fueling Ascend Hotel Collection's continued growth.

Recent signings include properties from coast to coast in the United States, including:

Mayfair Hotel in New York, New York . Joining the nearby Blue Angel Hotel NYC, this is the second Ascend Hotel Collection to be developed by Henry Zheng and Mark Arend .

CityFlats Hotel properties in Grand Rapids and Port Huron, Michigan .

An 84-room property in Ellicottville, New York developed by William Paladino of 1378 Group LLC. This is Mr. Paladino's second property in the Collection, also owning and operating The Giacomo in nearby Niagara Falls .

Multiple locations in California , including San Francisco and Livermore .

"Choice Hotels pioneered the soft brand concept in the upscale segment with the launch of Ascend Hotel Collection 15 years ago and continues to redefine how hotel companies operate and drive value for owners through our legacy of operational excellence," said Mark Shalala, senior vice president, franchise development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "It's the value we deliver for our franchisees and the operational flexibility that helps drive profitability and continued interest in the brand. In the first quarter of 2023 we had the most deal signings in that quarter in the brand's history. As we continue to grow the portfolio, Jamey Cua joins Pete Metzger and the rest of our development team as we build on this momentum throughout the year and beyond."

Recent openings to the Ascend Hotel Collection include unique locations, from apple orchards to wineries including:

"The Ascend Hotel Collection provides travelers with the opportunity to experience some of the world's most in-demand destinations while delivering the upscale experience our guests expect," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "We look forward to continuing to build on the Ascend Hotel Collection's success this year as we welcome more one-of-a-kind properties to our collection and provide guests with even more options coast to coast."

Ascend Hotel Collection is backed by the power of Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program where members earn points on eligible charges during their stay, which can be redeemed for reward nights at nearly 7,400 hotels, representing over 625,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. worldwide. With the Choice Privileges Mastercard, members can earn more points faster, including on everyday purchases.

Choice Hotels, with a franchisee-first focus and an industry-leading retention rate, has been committed to providing its hotel owners with the support they need to succeed since it launched the country's first hotel chain in 1941. Today, Choice offers franchisees a suite of proprietary cutting-edge cloud-based solutions, including the choiceADVANTAGE property management system, the choiceEDGE guest reservation platform, and ChoiceMAX, a mobile-friendly revenue management tool that continuously adapts to changes in the market using real-time data. Additionally, the award-winning Choice University educational platform delivers customized and always evolving learning and development resources. From pre-opening to grand opening and every day forward, Choice provides hotel owners with best-in-class resources to help them maximize the return on their investment.

Ascend Hotel Collection®: Let the Destination Reach You. The Ascend Hotel Collection global portfolio of independent resort, historic and boutique hotels is part of Choice Hotels International, one of the world's largest leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, there are more than 330 Ascend Hotel Collection properties worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and throughout Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/ascend.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. A challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has more than 7,400 hotels, representing over 625,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that run the gamut from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

