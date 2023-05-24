PrizePicks Teams with Multi-Platinum Selling Recording Artist Meek Mill for Innovative Brand Awareness Partnership

The Multi-hyphenate Superstar will Serve as Brand Ambassador & Culture Advisor to Skills-Based Fantasy Leader, Collaborate on Brand Expansion and Community Initiatives

ATLANTA, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest fantasy sports operator in North America, announced today that multi-platinum recording artist Meek Mill has joined the company as Brand Ambassador & Culture Advisor. The Grammy-nominated icon will be focused on onboarding new audiences to the PrizePicks platform and integrating the brand within the hip-hop community.

PrizePicks announced today that multi-platinum recording artist Meek Mill has joined the company as Brand Ambassador & Culture Advisor. The Grammy-nominated icon will be focused on onboarding new audiences to the PrizePicks platform and integrating the brand within the hip-hop community. In addition to utilizing his highly followed and engaging social media channels, Meek Mill will be featured in upcoming PrizePicks advertisements and in-app promotional initiatives. (PRNewswire)

I look forward to expanding the (PrizePicks) presence in the hip-hop community." - Meek Mill

In addition to utilizing his highly followed and engaging social media channels, Meek Mill will be featured in upcoming PrizePicks advertisements and in-app promotional initiatives.

"Most people know that I'm an avid sports fan and I especially love watching the NBA and the NFL," Meek Mill said. "When I first discovered PrizePicks, I was hyped by how easy it was to use the platform and how many people were actively engaging with each other in the app. I'm excited to be partnering with PrizePicks and look forward to expanding the brand's presence in the hip-hop community."

To celebrate the partnership, PrizePicks sponsored Meek Mill's Birthday Party in Miami to close out Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix weekend. Miami is a top market for the southern-based daily fantasy sports company.

Meek Mill recently launched his 'Culture Currency' campaign, centered around identifying and supporting his network of artists, athletes and entertainers to take better advantage of their influence on culture, and open up more opportunities for them within the entertainment, brand and business space.

As a Brand Ambassador & Culture Advisor to PrizePicks, Meek will work with the company to integrate this initiative into the PrizePicks fantasy sport gaming community and its social channels, predominantly via its rapidly growing Discord community and highly-engaging Twitter presence.

"While our identity is largely sports gaming to date, our broader goal is to be the ultimate complement to the sports viewing experience and much of that premise centers around our vibrant community," Adam Wexler, PrizePicks Co-Founder & CEO said. "For years now, our team has been following Meek's rise. We believe he will be a great cultural advocate for our brand and more importantly, a valuable addition to the PrizePicks community."

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2022 Inc. 5000 rankings and the largest skill-based fantasy sports operator in North America. The company was recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year Award by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America. With current & past partnerships including NASCAR, Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Marlins, PrizePicks is the most fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports, covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL and NBA to esports titles League of Legends & Counter-Strike. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the PrizePicks workforce has grown to over 300 in the past year, with the company recently being recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

As a Brand Ambassador & Culture Advisor to PrizePicks, Meek will work with the company to integrate this initiative into the PrizePicks fantasy sport gaming community and its social channels, predominantly via its rapidly growing Discord community and highly-engaging Twitter presence. Photo credit: Ryan K Rolo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PrizePicks