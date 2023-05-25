Autonomous driving: MOIA counts on Apex.AI software for Passenger Management Development

Sophisticated passenger management is a key prerequisite for autonomous mobility service

MOIA is using Apex.AI's operating system for the market-ready development of the Passenger Management System for the autonomous-driving ID. Buzz AD

Collaboration strengthens agile software development in both companies

HAMBURG, Germany, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the path to a safe, autonomous future, MOIA relies on the expertise of software manufacturer Apex.AI. The ridepooling company is using Apex.AI's operating system to develop its proprietary passenger management system for the autonomous-driving ID. Buzz AD ready for the market. MOIA will gain access to cutting-edge technology that will enable the company to automate much of its passenger interaction digitally. Since 2021, MOIA has been developing and testing an autonomous ridepooling service in Hamburg together with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, which is to be available for public use after 2025.

The proprietary passenger management system carries out what are known as the ancillary driver activities of an autonomous mobility service. It is deeply integrated into the vehicle and, among other things, accesses the vehicle's interior safety monitoring system, takes over the opening and closing of the doors or, if necessary, controls the various auxiliary functions in the vehicle interior, which ensure comfortable and safe use for all passengers at all times.

"The acceptance of autonomous ridepooling depends to a large extent on whether people trust such a service in every situation. A high-performance passenger management system is a key prerequisite for using intelligent, self-driving vehicles to establish a mobility service that our passengers can rely on. The development of our passenger management system using Apex.AI's middleware is the ideal basis for this," says Sascha Meyer, CEO of MOIA.

"We founded Apex.AI with the goal of establishing operating software for the autonomous era. The partnership with MOIA is a win-win: The operating system consisting of Apex.Grace and Apex.Ida is the perfect base for MOIA's passenger management systems use cases. Both companies are working closely together to develop the product directly in agile software teams. We are excited to enable smart mobility services such as autonomous ridepooling in the future through our cooperation with MOIA," says Jan Becker, CEO of Apex.AI.

The US company with German roots specializes in the development of operating systems for autonomous vehicles and has extensive knowledge in the fields of robotics and artificial intelligence. MOIA also benefits from this experience in its own software development, among other things. The agile and iterative software development kit (SDK) from Apex.AI enables MOIA to significantly increase the speed of development of its own software solution for passenger management.

The partnership pays towards MOIA's goal of working with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) to develop Europe's first type-certified AD-MaaS system and successfully launch an integrated autonomous, scalable ridepooling system on the road in Hamburg after 2025.

Additional press material and photos can be found at https://www.moia.io/de-DE/news-center.

About MOIA

MOIA is a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group. The company develops mobility services at its Berlin and Hamburg locations and works in partnership with cities and local public transport operators. MOIA is currently developing and implementing a ridepooling system to avoid individual car traffic and use road infrastructure more efficiently. Cities are relieved of congestion, noise and exhaust fumes. MOIA has been offering its ridepooling service in Hanover since the summer of 2018, followed by Hamburg, the first megacity, on April 15, 2019. Together with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, MOIA is currently developing and testing autonomous ridepooling in Hamburg in a pilot project. MOIA's goal is to develop an autonomous, internationally scalable ridepooling system by 2025. For more information, visit www.moia.io. www.moia.io.

About Apex.AI

Apex.AI is a global company that develops secure, certified, developer-friendly and scalable software for software-defined vehicles and mobility systems. The company's core product is Apex.Grace, a reliable real-time software development kit (SDK) suitable for the automotive industry. Apex.AI provides automotive manufacturers, commercial vehicle manufacturers and suppliers with an SDK that helps them move from hardware-centric products to advanced software-centric vehicles and develop software faster, cheaper and with less effort.

Access the Apex.AI Media Kit here https://www.apex.ai/media-kit.

Pictured left to right: Jan Becker, CEO of Apex.AI, and Sascha Meyer, CEO of MOIA. (PRNewswire)

